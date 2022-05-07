Bennington College alum wins Whiting Award





BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Officials with Bennington College announced Saturday that Anaïs Duplan has won the Whiting Award, given annually to 10 emerging writers in fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and drama. The $50,000 award is based on early accomplishment and the promise of great work to come.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!



Anaïs Duplan is a transgender poet, curator, and artist. He is the author of the newly-released book “I Need Music”, a book of essays, a full-length poetry collection, and several other full-length publications. He has taught poetry at several colleges, including his alma mater at Bennington College.

He was a 2017-2019 joint Public Programs Fellow at the MoMA and the Studio Museum in Harlem, and in 2021 received a Marian Goodman fellowship from Independent Curators International for his research on Black experimental documentary. In 2016, he founded the Center for Afrofuturist Studies, an artist residency program for artists of color, based at Iowa City’s artist-run organization, Public Space One.

Troy Street Pianos spark musical sense of community



Now that he has received the Whiting Award, the organization hopes he will be able to fully devote himself to writing. Whiting winners have gone on to win numerous prestigious awards and fellowships, including the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award, the Obie Award, and many more.

Bennington College took to Facebook Saturday to congratulate their alum and faculty member. They ask that the public join in on celebrating Duplan’s accomplishment and look forward to what he has to offer in the future.