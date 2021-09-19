Benny Peet, the bandleader who kept the beat after Katrina, dies at 45
New Orleans tuba player Benny Peet, who co-founded and led Hot 8, one of the city’s high-profile brass bands, and devoted himself to preserving the musical traditions of the Big Easy after Hurricane Katrina, 6 Died on Sept. There is a hospital. He was 45 years old.
His wife, Lameka Segura-Pete, said the cause was sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease, and complications from COVID-19.
The soul of New Orleans is rooted in music. Second-row parades march through its streets for hours, accompanied by brass bands, followed by dancers wearing feathered parasols and drinks. New Orleans honors its dead with a jazz funeral that winds through the city, with the city celebrating life through a musical rite of passage.
Born and raised in the Upper Ninth Ward, Mr. Pete carried on this legacy. He began playing the tuba at the age of 10 and joined a marching band in middle school. At the age of 18, he helped bring together two brass bands, Looney Tunes and High Steppers, on Hot 8.
The Hot 8 began playing for tips at Bourbon Street and Jackson Square, in the heart of the French Quarter. They performed outside a housing project in the Central City neighborhood, where people sat to listen to bags of crawfish and bottles of Abita beer. Mr. Pete once found himself leading a jazz funeral for a dog.
“He was a popular dog for one of the popular musicians,” he told Esquire magazine in 2014, “and they threw a big second-line parade through the streets for him. They would make a reason to party.”
By 2000, Hot 8 had established themselves as part of a vanguard of young brass bands that were maintaining the jazz and funk traditions of New Orleans, yet playing with a contemporary sound. Hot 8’s repertoire included songs from Specials and Marvin Gaye, and the band incorporated rap and hip-hop into its genre. Musicians lead second lines on Sundays for social aid and pleasure clubs; Crowds gathered at night to watch him play at the bar in the Trem neighborhood.
After Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, the preservation of New Orleans’ musical heritage became a matter of serious concern. Countless musicians were displaced and evicted, and long-standing jazz and blues clubs were ruined. Mr. Pete and some bandmates ended up in Atlanta.
Two months later, Hot 8 reunited to lead the first jazz funeral in New Orleans after the storm. The band played with donated instruments, and the procession members wore pieces of salvaged finery. The parade, which honored a renowned chef, Austin Leslie, began at Pampi’s Creole Kitchen on the Seventh Ward before moving on to Chez Helen’s former site, where a sign greeted the marchers: “We will not bow down. save our soul.”
As despair gripped the city, the Hot 8 began to demonstrate in evacuation shelters and emergency medical centers. Before moving to another part of town, they drove around in a van, stopping in a jam for the crowd until little other lines formed. It didn’t take long for him to become a local hero.
“Benny wanted to play for these guys so that he could get the love of New Orleans,” his wife said. “He and the band got busy spreading the culture.”
When Spike Lee found out about Hot 8, he decided to feature them in his 2006 documentary about New Orleans, “When the Leaves Broke”, which garnered him national attention. He was signed to a British record label; He toured with Lauryn Hill and performed with Mos Def. They appeared on the HBO show “Treme” and recorded with gospel group The Blind Boys of Alabama.
But as music returned to New Orleans after the storm, Hot 8 faced more misfortunes. His snare drummer, Dineral Shavers, was shot and killed in his car in December 2006. It was only the latest in a series of tragedies for the band.
In 1996, trumpet player Jacob Johnson was shot in the head at his home. In 2004, trombonist Joseph Williams was killed in an encounter with the police. And right after Katrina, trumpeter Terrell Batiste lost his legs in a road accident.
Mr. Shavers’ murder especially shocked Mr. Pete.
“I wanted to move on,” he told Offbeat magazine. “I was tired of New Orleans. I thought I’d be next.”
In the end, Mr. Pete resolved to stay, and Hot 8 recorded an album to honor their fallen bandmates.
Released in 2012, “The Life and Times of…” was nominated for a Grammy Award as Best Regional Original Music Album. The group released “Tombstone”, a sister album also based on the theme of remembrance, the following year. Hot 8 was also featured on the 2015 compilation album, “New Orleans Brass Bands: Through the Streets of the City” on the Smithsonian Folkways label.
“Everything worked,” Mr. Pete told Esquire. “Yeah, we’re the Hot 8 that went through these things, but we’re still here, and this is who we are after the storm.”
Benny Gerald Peet Jr was born on 10 July 1976. His father was a maintenance worker in the Garden District. His mother, Terry (Thomas) Pete, was a homemaker.
As a boy, Benny attended a Baptist church in the Seventh Ward, where his maternal grandfather was pastor, and danced in the aisles as he sang gospel music. He graduated from Elsie Fortier High School in 1994.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Pete has three sons, Brannon, Brennan and Benny III; two stepdaughters, La’Shea Joseph and Layla Trask; and two sisters, Yvette and Ternesha Peet.
Over the past decade, Hot 8 began touring regularly in Europe; In New Orleans, the band performed on the haunted stages of Tipitina and the annual Jazz & Heritage Festival.
Mr Pete suffered seizures in 2014 and was diagnosed with sarcoidosis. In 2018, he underwent surgery for prostate cancer. During the lockdown, his health deteriorated and he lost 100 pounds. When Hot 8 recently resumed their Sunday residency at Howlin’ Wolf, Mr. Pete did not join them on stage.
In the days following his death, brass bands in New Orleans mourned him with music. He led other lines through Trem, Central City and the Garden District. The soulful notes of “Just a Closer Walk With Thee”, a hymn played to bid farewell to the dead, were echoed in the night.
