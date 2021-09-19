Benny Peet, the bandleader who kept the beat after Katrina, dies at 45

Born and raised in the Upper Ninth Ward, Mr. Pete carried on this legacy. He began playing the tuba at the age of 10 and joined a marching band in middle school. At the age of 18, he helped bring together two brass bands, Looney Tunes and High Steppers, on Hot 8.

The Hot 8 began playing for tips at Bourbon Street and Jackson Square, in the heart of the French Quarter. They performed outside a housing project in the Central City neighborhood, where people sat to listen to bags of crawfish and bottles of Abita beer. Mr. Pete once found himself leading a jazz funeral for a dog.

“He was a popular dog for one of the popular musicians,” he told Esquire magazine in 2014, “and they threw a big second-line parade through the streets for him. They would make a reason to party.”

By 2000, Hot 8 had established themselves as part of a vanguard of young brass bands that were maintaining the jazz and funk traditions of New Orleans, yet playing with a contemporary sound. Hot 8’s repertoire included songs from Specials and Marvin Gaye, and the band incorporated rap and hip-hop into its genre. Musicians lead second lines on Sundays for social aid and pleasure clubs; Crowds gathered at night to watch him play at the bar in the Trem neighborhood.

After Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, the preservation of New Orleans’ musical heritage became a matter of serious concern. Countless musicians were displaced and evicted, and long-standing jazz and blues clubs were ruined. Mr. Pete and some bandmates ended up in Atlanta.