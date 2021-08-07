Berkshire Hathaway Shakes Off the Ill Effects of the Pandemic

Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate led by Warren E. Buffett, significantly recovered from the adverse economic effects of the pandemic in the second quarter, saying on Saturday it had $ 28.1 billion in net profits, up from $ 26.3 billion. dollars a year earlier.

Its biggest gains were in its rail, utilities and energy businesses, all of which suffered significant declines in 2020 as the pandemic significantly slowed the global economy.

“During the second half of 2020 and into 2021,” the company said, many of its manufacturing, service and retail businesses “saw a significant recovery in revenue and profits, in some cases exceeding prepandemic levels “.

Berkshire also reported slower buybacks of its own shares, at just over $ 6 billion in the quarter, from $ 6.6 billion in the first quarter.