Bernie Madoff ran the largest ponzi scheme and destroyed thousand lives

Bernie Madaf was also the chairman of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange for some time after becoming a well-known figure of America.

Today the talk of the world’s great man Bernie Madaf, who started licking people, then whether the rich .. or the poor robbed everyone. The people who were duped by Bernie included names from the Hollywood film industry to Nobel Prize winners. Under this ponzi scheme of Bernie, money was invested from big businessmen to actors, senior army officers, many filmmakers and directors.

According to statistics, Bernie Madaf cheated about $ 65 million. About 37 thousand people from more than 130 countries had invested in this Ponzi scheme of Bernie. However, when his enchantment exploded, he was punished and died in jail begging for mercy. In such a situation, tell you how this thug had carried out such a big scam?

Bernie Madaf was born in New York around 1938. Bernie started the stock market-linked Bernard L. Madoff Investment securities firm with his brother at the age of 22. In this firm, he had invested his savings after working for a few years. After this, during the 1960s, Madaf began to buy and sell penny stocks and shares of medium-sized companies through this firm. Whereas these companies were not listed on the main stock exchange.

After learning the tricks of the stock market for about ten years, in 1970 he prepared a Ponzi scheme and started getting people to invest. Soon its firm became one of the largest firms on Wall Street. Now Madaf’s entire family started working with him, but no one knew his motive.

The growing influence in the stock market led to the name Bernie Madaf. People now started investing on his advice. He has now become a self-proclaimed finance guru for the people, with big personalities investing in his hoax. Renowned film director Steven Spielberg, actors Kevin Bevan, John Malkovich, TV host Larry King and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Eli Wiesel were among those who fell for Bernie, according to The Sun. Even Britain’s Royal Bank of Scotland invested money in his Ponzi scheme.

Bernie continued his fake business for many years. One of his methods in this business was to return the money of the old investors as soon as he got the new investment, but the huge profits in the business made him greedy. But the recession of 2008 did not leave Bernie Madaf anywhere. As soon as the recession hit, investors thought that they would withdraw money from the scheme, but Bernie had spent all that money on living a luxurious life and building immense wealth.

When the investors pressurized him to return the money, he told the truth in front of the family that he was making money by cheating thousands of people for so many days. After this, Bernie’s sons told the whole story to the police, so Bernie Madaf was arrested. When the matter went to court, he was sentenced to 150 years and all the property was confiscated.

In the midst of a year-long affair, one of Madaf’s sons committed suicide, while the other son died after a prolonged illness. At the same time, in the year 2021, Bernie Madaf also died in jail. His lawyer had sought release several times before his death citing Bernie’s illness, but the court turned down the demand.