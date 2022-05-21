Bernie Sanders backs Jessica Cisneros and her promises to Texas’ working class



SAN ANTONIO – Solely 500 supporters of Jessica Cisneros flooded the Second Baptist Church in San Antonio on Friday, the place Vermont sen Bernie Sanders campaigned for a progressive rebellion forward of Tuesday’s early runoff election.

Sanders hopes Cicero will probably be added to Washington’s checklist of progressive lawmakers.

“Jessica understands that if we’re to rebuild the center class on this nation, we’d like to rebuild the commerce union motion,” Sanders stated.

The occasion showcased the robust union help of Cisneros from the Texas AFL-CIO, representing the 235,000 members of the Texas working class and specializing in “organizing change within the black and Hispanic group.”

Maintaining the joy excessive on the AFL-CIO occasion, one member declared, “I’ve had two abortions and I am happy with it.” One other reminded the gang that Cisneros, an immigration legal professional, has a coronary heart for working class and immigrants as a result of his mother and father are working class immigrants.

As he approached the stage, Cisneros supporters chanted his identify and he praised them for pushing for a runoff election towards incumbent Republican Henry Queller, whom he’s difficult for a Democratic nomination for Congress this week.

Sisneros recollects how working as an worker in Queller’s workplace impressed his willpower to search a congressional seat.

“I had to keep in Congressman Queller’s workplace to discover out he was anti-labor, to discover out he was anti-choice, he lobbied after the lobbyist went by means of his workplace and by no means hosted households that regarded like me. Washington DC I even came upon.” That he was anti-immigrant, “stated Ciceroneros.

Cicero described his struggles as an immigration legal professional within the Trump period and the gang roared with pleasure as he promised that these struggles would finish if he received.

Cisneros additionally has the help of different left-wing Democrats in Congress, together with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DNY. And different members of the Progressive “Squad.”

In his remarks Friday, Sanders spoke on healthcare, housing, and debt within the U.S. and raised Cisneros’ working-class credentials.

“People are paying the best costs on the earth for pharmaceuticals, and one in 4 People who take prescriptions from their medical doctors can’t afford to replenish them,” Sanders stated.

He declared a nationwide housing disaster and stated thousands and thousands of People couldn’t afford housing or faculty loans.

“Tens of millions of People drop out of faculty in debt and repay debt for many years, whereas others are too scared to enter the establishment due to the price of faculty,” Sanders stated. “Jessica Cisneros is right here to battle for the working class.”

Crowds erupted once more when Sanders stated that billionaires mustn’t elect our leaders or purchase elections. He referred to as the present federal minimal wage $ 7.25 a hunger wage and stated it should be raised to $ 15.

Viewers jumped to her ft when Sanders talked about the abortion, and the “menace” that Rowe v. Wade can be overturned by the Supreme Court docket.

“Jessica is operating towards a candidate, Mr. Queller, who clearly believes that it’s applicable for the Fed, state and native governments to inform each single girl on this nation what she will or can’t do with her personal physique. Jessica and I – and You – I do not agree, “Sanders stated. The gang chanted Cicero’s identify once more.

Abortion is a serious downside within the early days of democracy. Queller is the one pro-life Democrat in Congress however nonetheless retains the help of Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif and different get together leaders. Queller voted towards the Girls’s Well being Safety Act, which might code federal safety for abortion till beginning, when the Home voted final yr.