World

Bernie Sanders on Democrats’ stalled agenda: ‘We have not been addressing the needs of the American people’

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Bernie Sanders on Democrats’ stalled agenda: ‘We have not been addressing the needs of the American people’
Written by admin
Bernie Sanders on Democrats’ stalled agenda: ‘We have not been addressing the needs of the American people’

Bernie Sanders on Democrats’ stalled agenda: ‘We have not been addressing the needs of the American people’

NEWYou can now listen to Gadget Clock articles!

Sen. Bernie Sanders expressed frustration with the Democrats’ failure to pass the sweeping Build Back Better plan and said it’s time to force votes on key components of the agenda, starting with lowering prescription drug costs.

“I think people are very impatient and not happy with where we are right now,” Sanders, I-Vt., Told a group of reporters Wednesday night at the Capitol. “It’s not just members of the Senate.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Speaks to a reporter as he leaves the US Capitol following a vote on Aug. 3, 2021, in Washington, DC

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Speaks to a reporter as he leaves the US Capitol following a vote on Aug. 3, 2021, in Washington, DC
(Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Sanders continued: “We started off with a strong agenda that was very popular, and people responded to the president’s leadership. What we’re doing here in Congress, I think, it’s no great secret that for five months, with the exception of the infrastructure, we have not been addressing the needs of the American people. “

WHY BUILD BACK BETTER IS BOTH DEAD AND ALIVE

Sanders’ comments came after months of failed negotiations over President Biden’s signature social spending program, known as Build Back Better, that would tackle climate change and fund child tax credits, paid family leave, health care reforms and free pre-kindergarten.

In order to pass in the Senate without GOP support, all 50 members of the Democratic caucus would have to stay united. But Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., effectively killed the legislation in December by saying he couldn’t support the $ 2 trillion package over concerns of inflation and national debt.

Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., defends the Senate's 60-vote filibuster in a floor speech on Jan. 19, 2022.

Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., defends the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster in a floor speech on Jan. 19, 2022.
(https://www.senate.gov/legizzive/floor_activity_pail.htm)

READ Also  Bronx fire: Remaining victims of deadly Bronx apartment fire identified; range in age from 2 to 50

MANCHIN SAYS HE ‘CANNOT VOTE’ FOR BUILD BACK BETTER: ‘I’VE DONE EVERYTHING HUMANLY POSSIBLE’

Democrats have been looking for a possible path forward since. A determined Sanders took to the Senate floor Wednesday night with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., To force debate on their new legislation to empower Medicare to pay the same prices for prescription drugs as the Department of Veterans Affairs, arguing the change would lower the cost of prescription drugs for millions of Americans.

They asked for unanimous consent to proceed to the consideration of their legislation, but Republican Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho objected. Sanders says he’s not giving up.

“What I believe we have to do now is take the components of Build Back Better, starting with prescription drugs, bring it to the floor, start debate, and we’ll see where we go,” Sanders said.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders arrives for the 59th presidential inauguration at the US Capitol for President-elect Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders arrives for the 59th presidential inauguration at the US Capitol for President-elect Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
(Saul Loeb / Pool Photo via AP)

He said the American people don’t really care about the things the Senate is now working on.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We’re voting for an assistant secretary of something today,” he said. “The American people are not staying up nights worrying about that. They’re worried about prescription drugs. They’re worried about climate. They’re worried about home health care. They’re worried about a million issues. We’ve got to bring those issues to the American people. “

#Bernie #Sanders #Democrats #stalled #agenda #addressing #American #people

READ Also  Biden Says U.S. ‘Considering’ Diplomatic Boycott of the Beijing Olympics
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Aide to Capitol Riot Inquiry Is Accused of Whistle-Blower Retaliation

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment