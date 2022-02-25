World

Bernie Sanders scolds Trump over Putin praise: ‘Outrageous’

Sen. Barney Sanders on Thursday called his recent praise of former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin a “surprise if not surprise” blast.

Sanders tweeted, “It’s amazing, if not surprising, that Trump would praise Putin’s assassination invasion of Ukraine as a ‘genius.'” “We should all be concerned that Putin is exactly the kind of leader Trump wants to be, and very few Republicans have the courage to say it out loud.”

Vermont’s position as senator came hours after Putin invaded Ukraine on Thursday morning.

(Reuters)

Trump says China is “going after Taiwan” after Russia-Ukraine “disaster”

Sanders’ comments came after Trump praised Putin during an interview on “The Clay Travis and the Buck Sexton Show” on Tuesday.

During the interview, Trump called Putin “intelligent” and said his decision to invade Ukraine was “genuine.”

(AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin)

“I said, ‘How smart is that? He’ll go in and be a peacekeeper,'” Trump said. “It’s the strongest peace force. We can use it on our southern border. It’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I saw. They’re going to keep the peace, okay.”

In a series of tweets, Sanders called on the United States and its international partners to impose sanctions on Russia and to stand up against its “corrupt, reckless president.”

“What the world is seeing today is nothing less than a clear violation of international law and basic human dignity,” the senator said. “This war will probably kill thousands of people and create millions of refugees.”

“This aggression is unacceptable,” Sanders added. “Today, I hope we all stand with the people of Ukraine against this war and with the Russian people who are protesting against their own corrupt, reckless president.”


