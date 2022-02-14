Bernie Sanders uses Super Bowl tweet to push Biden to cancel student loan debt



Sen. In a Super Bowl tweet, Barney Sanders called on President Biden to cancel student loans, saying how much the loan refinancing company had spent on advertising at SoFi Stadium.

“How can it be that SoFI, a student loan refinancing company, could spend 625 million to put its name on LA Rams football stadium when 45 million American students are drowning 1.8 trillion in debt?” Sanders tweeted in the first quarter of the Super Bowl on Sunday. “Today will be a good day for the president to cancel student loans.”

Warren, the Progressives are increasing pressure on Biden to cancel student loans

Sanders, one of the most outspoken supporters of student loan cancellation and proposed a plan in 2019 to eliminate all $ 1.6 trillion student loans held by Americans by taxing Wall Street Bank.

“This proposal would make it possible for every person in America to receive a college education regardless of their financial situation,” Sanders said. “We will make a full and complete education a fundamental right.”

Democrats warn resumption of student loan repayment without debt waiver would be ‘disastrous’

As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden backed the cancellation of a ছাত্র 10,000 federal student loan for each borrower. But voters have expressed little confidence in a recent issue Poll That he will fulfill the promise of this campaign in 2022.

While 21% of U.S. adults say Biden will make “some” or “much” progress in providing student loan waivers this year, the vast majority (59%) believe he will make little or no progress in canceling student loans.

A number of House Democrats also called on President Biden, including a representative, to forgive student loans through an executive order on Twitter last month. Ilhan Omar D-Min .; Premila Jaipal , De-wash; And Aina Presley D-month.

Fox Business contributed to this report