best 4 Smartwatch under 5000 calling feature flipkart redmi realme amazfit Crossbeats Orbit – These 4 smartwatches come in less than Rs 5,000, know price and features

Smartwatch under 5000: Like the smartphone, now the watch has also become smart. Not one or two brands but many brands are selling smartwatches in India. It has brands like Realme, Redmi, Amazfit and Timex. These watches not only get a touch screen, but heart rate monitor in many watches and coming up to Sp02 sensor in some watches.

realme watch s price in india

Realme watch s can be purchased from Flipkart. This watch has a 1.3-inch display, which comes with auto brightness. It has the feature of Heart Rate Monitor and Blood Oxygen Monitor. Also, this watch comes with IP68 water resistance. It has 16 sports modes. It has a magnetic charging case. According to the information given on Flipkart, it gives 15 days of battery backup on a single charge. Its price is Rs 4999.

redmi watch price in india

In-built GPS system has been given in Redmi Watch. Also, more than 200 watch faces have been given in it. It has the feature of heart rate monitor and sleep monitor. This watch has a 1.4-inch color display. It has a 5 ATM water resistance rating. According to the information given on the official website, it can give 10 days of battery backup on a single charge. Its price is Rs 3,999.

Crossbeats Orbit Smart Watch 2021

This watch named Crossbeats Orbits has been recently launched in India. Calling feature is also available in this watch. The price of this watch available on Amazon is Rs 4499. This watch has a 1.3 inch touch display. This is the perfect watch for men and women. It has a feature of Bluetooth voice calling.

huami Amazfit Bip U Smartwatch

huami Amazfit Bip U Smartwatch can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs.3999. The price of this watch is Rs 3999. This watch has a large 1.43-inch display, which comes with a touch screen support. For seven screen protection, Corning Gorilla Glass has been given in it.

huami Amazfit Bip U Smartwatch has a sensor of SpO2, which tells the amount of oxygen in the blood. It has more than 60 sports modes. For this, four built in faces have been given. It also has the feature of Smart Notifications, which gives information about incoming calls, texts and messages on WhatsApp.





