best 4g feature phone under 3000 nokia itel jio phone, which 4g phone is best under 3000

4G feature phone: Smartphones have their different features, yet the importance of feature phones cannot be denied. Perhaps this is the reason why Asia’s richest person is still selling 4G feature phones under Reliance Jio.

Today we are going to tell you about some such good feature phones, which come with 4G support. In this you will get options of bonds like Nokia to Itel. Wi-Fi hotspot will also be available in these phones, so that internet can be given to other devices.

Nokia 110 4G price in india

Nokia 110 is a 4G phone. It works on 4G VoLTE and gives HD quality voice calls. This phone comes in three color variants, which are Charcoal, Aqua and Yellow. This phone has 128 MB RAM and 48 MB storage. If users want, they can put 32 GB SD card in it. This is a dual sim phone. It has games, torch and camera. The price of this phone on the official website of Nokia is Rs 2,799.

Itel Magic 2 4G price in india

Itel Magic 2 4G has been recently launched in India. This is a 4G support phone. This phone has a 2.4-inch display and its resolution is 240×320 pixels. It has a QWERTY keypad and joystick control. This phone works on Unisoc T117 chipset. It has 64 MB RAM and 128 MB internal storage. In addition, an SD card of up to 64 GB can be installed in it. It has a 1.3 megapixel camera and has a 1900mAh battery. Its price is Rs 2349.

Nokia 215 4G price in india

Launched battery life has been given in Nokia 215 4G. In addition, it has a multiplayer game, wireless FM radio. This phone has a 2.4 inch display. Unisoc UMS9117 processor has been given in this phone. This phone has been given 64 MB RAM and 128 MB internal storage. Also, SD card up to 32 GB can be installed in it. This is a 4G VoLTE support phone. It has Bluetooth v5.0 and 3.5mm jack.



jio phone

Mukesh Ambani’s telecom company Jio also sells a 4G feature phone. The price of this phone is Rs 1499, in which one 4G device, unlimited calls and internet data is available for one year. However, unlimited calls and data can be received for two years by paying Rs 1999.

The Jio feature phone has a 2.4-inch QVGA display. It can accommodate up to 128 GB SD card. It has a 3.5 mm jack. This phone can run WhatsApp and also make video calls, for which it has a 0.3 megapixel camera on the back and front panels.





