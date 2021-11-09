Best 5 smartphones available in less than 10 thousand rupees

We have brought information about 5 best and lowest priced smartphones. Which will fit in your budget as well as fulfill all your needs.

Smartphones have become an essential device in today’s era. Due to which not only talk to each other, but many people also deal with the important work of their office with its help. On the other hand, if we talk about entertainment, then after TV, most people like to watch movies, web series and serials on smartphones. But despite all this, many people still do not have a smartphone. Because their price is not fixed in everyone’s budget. That is why we have brought you the information of 5 best and lowest priced smartphones. Which will fit in your budget as well as fulfill all your needs. Let us know about some such best smartphones…

Realme Narzo 30A – The starting price of this smartphone of Reality is Rs 8,999. Which is much better than other smartphones coming in the range of up to 10 thousand rupees. If we talk about its features, then the company has given a 6.5-inch display in it. Whereas Realme Narzo 30A will get 8 megapixel front camera and 13 megapixel rear camera. Along with this, 6000mAh battery has been given in this smartphone.

Motorola Moto E7 Plus – Motorola Moto E7 Plus is also the best smartphone under Rs 10000. In this, the company has given a 6.5-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, 8-megapixel front camera, 48-megapixel rear camera and 5000mAh battery pack. If we talk about the price, then the price of this smartphone starts from Rs.8999.

Realme C25 – The Realme C25 is one of the best smartphones available in India right now under a price tag of Rs 10,000. The price of the base model of the smartphone starts at Rs 9,999. It has a 6.5-inch display with a screen resolution of 720×1600 pixels, 8-megapixel front camera, 6000mAh battery, 13-megapixel triple rear camera system and many more.

Micromax In 2b – Micromax is once again trying to make its presence felt in the market. Recently the company has launched many new smartphones. In which Micromax In 2b has been introduced with many great features. The company has given this smartphone a 6.25-inch display, dual rear cameras with 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors, Unisoc T610 SoC, a 5-megapixel front shooter and 5000mAh battery.

Jio Phone Next – Jio has recently launched the much awaited Jio Phone Next in the country. In which 5.45-inch HD + screen with 720×1440 pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass anti-fingerprint coating will be available. The smartphone packs a 13MP snapper at the rear and an 8MP shooter at the front for selfies and video chats. In terms of connectivity, it will get 4G, dual-SIM, Bluetooth 4.1, a Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack and Wi-Fi. On the other hand, talking about its price, you can buy Jio Phone Next for only Rs 6,499.