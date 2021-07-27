Best 5G Mobile Phones Under Rs 15,000 – Best 5G Mobile Phones Under Rs 15,000 : Best 5G Smartphones of 2021 in Budget of Rs 15,000

Best 5G Smartphones to buy under 15,000 in 2021: 5G technology is the future of the telecom sector. In such a situation, smartphone companies are launching new 5G smartphones in India in 2021, due to which people are also excited.

Best 5G mobile phones under Rs 15,000 : New Delhi. In this time of technology, new technologies keep coming. Like different areas, new technologies keep coming in smartphones from time to time. One of these is 5G technology. And for this 5G technology, smartphone companies are also making and launching new and attractive 5G smartphones for customers.

Let’s take a look at the best 5G smartphones under Rs 15,000.

1. Redmi Note 10T 5G Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi has launched this phone on July 20. This is the first 5G smartphone launched by Xiaomi in India. The sale of this phone has started from July 26 on Amazon and http://mi.com. Its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB memory model costs Rs 13,999.

Let’s take a look at the special features of this smartphone.

Redmi Note 10T has GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G network technology.

Its screen is 6.5 inches.

It has hybrid dual sim feature.

Its weight is 190 grams, so that it will be convenient for the users as well.

This phone has three rear cameras of 48 + 2 + 2 megapixels and 8 megapixel front camera.

It has Android 11 operating system. Also there is MediaTek MT6833 processor.

There is Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for screen protection.

It also has features like loud speaker, FM radio, bluetooth, infrared etc. which are good for the users.

It also has 5000 mAh non removable battery and fast charging.

Time for the much-awaited news!🥁 All-new #RedmiNote10T5G goes out on sale on 26th July at 12 Noon on https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo and @amazonIN ⏰ Avail up to Rs 1,000 Discount with HDFC Bank Credit Cards & EasyEMI.💸🤑 So get ready to rule the #FastAndFuturistic . pic.twitter.com/iE2lyxwFOD — Redmi India – #RedmiBook Super Start Life (@RedmiIndia) July 20, 2021

2. Realme 8 5G – This is the new 5G smartphone launched this year by the Chinese smartphone company Reality. This phone can be purchased from Flipkart or Realme website. Its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB memory model costs Rs 13,999.

Let’s take a look at the special features of this smartphone.

Realme 8 5G has GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G network technology.

Its screen is 6.5 inches.

It has dual sim feature.

Its weight is 185 grams.

This phone has three rear cameras of 48 + 2 + 2 megapixels and a front camera of 16 megapixels.

It has Android 11 operating system. Also there is MediaTek MT6833 processor.

It also has features like loud speaker, FM radio, bluetooth, infrared etc.

It also has 5000 mAh non removable battery and fast charging.

The #realme8 5G is powered by a 5000mAh Massive Battery for a non-stop experience. It features Smart 5G Power Saving that helps in 30% lower power consumption compared to smartphones without Smart 5G feature. Sale at 12 PM, 28th Apr.#5GSpeedToInfinityhttps://t.co/LYJ5olumdp pic.twitter.com/jEL2pAPHf0 — realme (@realmeIndia) April 26, 2021

3. Poco M3 Pro 5G – This is the new 5G smartphone launched this year by Chinese smartphone company Poco. This phone can be purchased from Flipkart or Poco’s website. Its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB memory model costs Rs 13,999.

Let’s take a look at the special features of this smartphone.

Poco M3 Pro 5G has GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G network technology.

Its screen is 6.5 inches.

It has hybrid dual sim feature.

Its weight is 190 grams.

This phone has three rear cameras of 48 + 2 + 2 megapixels and 8 megapixel front camera.

It has Android 11 operating system. Also there is MediaTek MT6833 processor.

It also has 5000 mAh non removable battery and fast charging.