Best basic phone under 1500 nokia samsung lava – Basic Phone: These keypad phones come in less than Rs 1500, know the features

Best basic phone under 1500 nokia samsung lava

Basic phone under 1500: Basic phone with keypad has a different importance and many people like it a lot, it does not have to face problems like hacking and virus. The range of smartphones is huge but the importance of the features phone cannot be denied. To capitalize on this popularity, Jio also sells 4G feature phones. Today we are going to tell you about the phones that come under 1500 rupees.

Nokia 105 SS 2021

This Nokia phone has a 1.77-inch display, which comes with a quarter QVGA display. This phone has 4 MB RAM and 4 MB storage. Also, it has an 800 mAh battery. Its price on Flipkart is Rs 1273.

Lava A3

Lava’s phone has a 1.77-inch display. It has 4 MB RAM, 3 MB storage. It can accommodate 32 GB SD card. It has a 0.3 megapixel camera on the back panel. Also, this phone comes with a 1750 mAh battery. Its price is Rs 1399.

Nokia TA-1010/105

This Nokia smartphone comes for Rs 1290. It has a 1.8 inch display. In addition, it also has 4 MB RAM and 4 MB storage. 800mAh battery is provided. Flash light has been given in it. This is a single sim phone. Its price is Rs 1290.

SAMSUNG Guru FM Plus

This feature phone of Samsung can be purchased from Flipkart. This phone has a 1.5 inch VGA display. It has an 800mAh battery. As the name suggests, FM is also available in it. This is a dual sim phone and its price is Rs.1445.



jio feature phone

Jio feature phone can also be purchased for less than Rs 1500, which costs Rs 1499. A 4G Jio phone is available in this. It has a camera on the back panel and front. WhatsApp can also be used in this. Under this price, unlimited calls and data are available for 1 year.





