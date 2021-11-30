Best Bollywood Actors Of 2021: From Sidharth Malhotra To Vicky Kaushal Actors Who Won Our Hearts | Best Actors 2021: From Sidharth Malhotra to Vicky Kaushal, these actors won hearts this year
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal was seen playing the lead role in the film ‘Sardar Udham’, directed by Shoojit Sircar. Vicky Kaushal has become such a figure in the character of Udham Singh that he does not take his eyes off him. Udham Singh’s personality change with every incident has been shown well by the actor. Vicky Kaushal has received a lot of praise for this film.
Siddharth Malhotra
Siddharth Malhotra has done a good job in the character of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil war. His hard work is visible behind playing this character in every scene. This film is considered to be the best film of Siddharth’s career.
Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor has impressed everyone with his performance in the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, directed by Dibakar Banerjee. He is in the role of a police officer in the film.
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan appeared in the role of a news anchor in Ram Madhvani’s recently released film Dhamaka. The film received a mixed response, but Kartik Aaryan has garnered a lot of praise for his strong performance.
Akshay Kumar
This year Akshay Kumar appeared in front of the audience with two films – Bell Bottom and Sooryavanshi. Apart from being a commercial hit, Akshay Kumar has once again impressed the audience with his acting.
Abhishek Banerjee
This year, Abhishek Banerjee, who played an important role in strange tales, untold stories and Rashmi Rocket, has garnered praise with every character and every film. He is a strong artist and was seen leaving his mark in every character.
human call
Manav Kaul has seen two completely different films this year, Nailpolish and Awkward Tales. He has attracted attention with his strong performances in both the films.
Ayush Sharma
Aayush Sharma is playing the role of a gangster in Mahesh Manjrekar’s recently released film ‘Antim’ and his performance in the film is being praised. For this film, Aayush has not only worked on his body, but has also improved his acting a lot.
