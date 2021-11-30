Best Bollywood Actors Of 2021: From Sidharth Malhotra To Vicky Kaushal Actors Who Won Our Hearts | Best Actors 2021: From Sidharth Malhotra to Vicky Kaushal, these actors won hearts this year

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal was seen playing the lead role in the film ‘Sardar Udham’, directed by Shoojit Sircar. Vicky Kaushal has become such a figure in the character of Udham Singh that he does not take his eyes off him. Udham Singh’s personality change with every incident has been shown well by the actor. Vicky Kaushal has received a lot of praise for this film.

Siddharth Malhotra

Siddharth Malhotra has done a good job in the character of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil war. His hard work is visible behind playing this character in every scene. This film is considered to be the best film of Siddharth’s career.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor has impressed everyone with his performance in the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, directed by Dibakar Banerjee. He is in the role of a police officer in the film.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan appeared in the role of a news anchor in Ram Madhvani’s recently released film Dhamaka. The film received a mixed response, but Kartik Aaryan has garnered a lot of praise for his strong performance.

Akshay Kumar

This year Akshay Kumar appeared in front of the audience with two films – Bell Bottom and Sooryavanshi. Apart from being a commercial hit, Akshay Kumar has once again impressed the audience with his acting.

