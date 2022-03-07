Best Books for NEET 2022: Build with these books, NEET will be easy to clean – Check out the best books for NEET 2022 here
HC Verma’s Concepts of Physics
Physics for DC Pandey NEET
Basics of Physics by Holiday, Resnick and Walker
Basic Physics by Pradeep
Problems in general physics by IE Irodov
NEET 2022: Essential Books for Biology
Biology Vol 1 and Vol 2 by Truman
Dinesh’s Objective Biology
Ansari’s objective botany
Pradeep guides on biology
Publication of GR Bath for Biology
NEET 2022: Essential Books for Chemistry
Physical Chemistry of OP Tandon
ABC of Chemistry for Class 11 and 12 by Modern
Abbreviated inorganic chemistry by JD Lee
Dinesh Chemistry Guide
Practice books by VK Jaiswal (Inorganic), MS Chauhan (Organic) and N Awasthi (Physical)
NEET Exam Sample (NEET 2022 Exam Sample)
|Subject
|Question
|Number
|Physics
|Section A – 35
|180 points
|Chemicals
|Section A – 35
|180 points
|Botany
|Section A – 35
|180 points
|Biology
|Section A – 35
|180 points
|Total
|720 points
