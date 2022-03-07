Education

Best Books for NEET 2022: Build with these books, NEET will be easy to clean – Check out the best books for NEET 2022 here

40 seconds ago
Best Books for NEET 2022: Build with these books, NEET will be easy to clean – Check out the best books for NEET 2022 here
Best Books for NEET 2022: Build with these books, NEET will be easy to clean – Check out the best books for NEET 2022 here

Best Books for NEET 2022: Build with these books, NEET will be easy to clean – Check out the best books for NEET 2022 here

Information on the date and time of NEET 2022 may be released soon. Notification of NEET exam will be issued soon, after which registration process will start. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct NEET entrance exams for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses. About 1.5 million students sit for NEET UG every year and as seen in previous years, the pass percentage is generally 50-55 percent. Candidates should choose the study material wisely to get admission in such competitive examination. Today, through this article, we are telling you about the books for NEET preparation (NEET 2022 Books) that can help you pass the exam.

NEET 2022: Essential Books for Physics

HC Verma’s Concepts of Physics

Physics for DC Pandey NEET

Basics of Physics by Holiday, Resnick and Walker

Basic Physics by Pradeep

Problems in general physics by IE Irodov

NEET 2022: Essential Books for Biology

Biology Vol 1 and Vol 2 by Truman

Dinesh’s Objective Biology

Ansari’s objective botany

Pradeep guides on biology

Publication of GR Bath for Biology

NEET 2022: Essential Books for Chemistry

Physical Chemistry of OP Tandon

ABC of Chemistry for Class 11 and 12 by Modern

Abbreviated inorganic chemistry by JD Lee

Dinesh Chemistry Guide

Practice books by VK Jaiswal (Inorganic), MS Chauhan (Organic) and N Awasthi (Physical)

NEET Exam Sample (NEET 2022 Exam Sample)

Subject Question Number
Physics Section A – 35 180 points
Chemicals Section A – 35 180 points
Botany Section A – 35 180 points
Biology Section A – 35 180 points
Total 720 points
