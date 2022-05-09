Best budget 5G smartphones under 20000 redmi motorola vivo – Buy 5G smartphones under 20 thousand, features have power and price is low

Smartphone, a name that has completely changed since its inception. Be it design, display, camera, battery or connectivity, smartphones have taken many devices out of our lives in the last few years. Today the smartphone market is full of 5G handsets, if you also want to replace your old or 4G phone with a new 5G phone, then there are many options in the market. Today we will tell you everything about the top 3 5G budget phones.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G: Rs 19,999

The Redmi Note series is known for its powerful features at a budget price. In less than 20 thousand, Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G has 108 megapixel primary rear camera, 67 watt fast charging features. This smartphone has 120Hz Super AMOLED panel and 5G connectivity. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G was launched with Android 11 which comes with MIUI skin.

The handset has a 6.67 inch screen. The smartphone has features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 6 GB and 128 GB inbuilt storage. 5000mAh battery has been given in the phone. There is a 16-megapixel front camera for selfie.

Motorola Moto G71: Rs 18,999

Moto G71 5G has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. The viewing angle of the display is good. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor has been given in Motorola’s phone. The phone has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage. The phone also has RAM expansion feature. To give power to this Motorola phone, 5000mAh battery has been given which comes with 33W charging support.

Moto G71 5G has a triple rear camera setup with 50 megapixel primary, 8 megapixel ultrawide and macro sensor. There is a 16-megapixel front camera for selfie.

Vivo T1: Rs 19,990

Vivo T1 has a 6.58 inch Full HD + display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Dewdrop notch is present in the phone. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor has been given in Vivo T1. There is an option of 4 GB, 6 GB and 8 GB for RAM. 128 GB inbuilt storage has been given in all the variants. Storage can be increased via microSD card. The phone comes with Android 12 based Vivo Funtouch OS. 5000mAh battery is given in Vivo T1 5G. 18W fast charging support is available with the handset.

Vivo T1 5G has a triple camera setup with 50 megapixel primary, 2 megapixel depth and 2 megapixel macro camera. There is a 16-megapixel front camera for selfie.