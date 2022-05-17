best camera smarphones under 30000 rs oneplus nord ce 2 lite 5g xiaomi redmi note 11 pro oneplus nord ce 2 5g price – If you want to buy smartphone then see top 5 option with best camera, DSLR also fails!

Whereas shopping for a cell, the precedence of most of us is the camera. These days there are a lot of smartphones out there that supply DSLR high quality. Cell phone cameras supply a number of options like twin-pixel PDAF, laser autofocus system, OIS (Optical Picture Stabilization) and EIS (Digital Picture Stabilization), twin-tone LED flash, amongst others. If you are also on the lookout for a camera cellphone that takes good high quality photographs and fills the hole of a DSLR camera, then right this moment on this article we are going to inform you in regards to the top-5 smartphones. Highly effective camera options have been given in these smartphones.(*11*)

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Rs 19,999

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor has been given in OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. 6 GB RAM has been given within the handset. Inbuilt storage is 128 GB. The cellphone has a 6.59 inch IPS LCD show. There’s a 5000mAh battery to energy the cellphone.(*11*)

Android 12 working system has been given on this smartphone of OnePlus. The 16 megapixel entrance camera has been given within the handset. The cellphone has a triple camera setup on the rear with 64 megapixel main, 2 megapixel and 2 megapixel sensors.(*11*)

Vivo T1 Pro 5G: Rs 23,999

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G processor has been given within the handset. The cellphone has three rear sensors of 64 megapixels main, 8 megapixels, and 2 megapixels. 16 megapixel entrance camera is offered within the handset. This Vivo smartphone has a 6.44-inch show.(*11*)

To present energy to the handset, a 4700mAh battery is offered. The cellphone has been given Android 12 OS. The cellphone has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage.(*11*)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage. The cellphone has a quad rear camera setup with two sensors of 108 megapixels main, 8 megapixels and 2 megapixels. The cellphone has a 16-megapixel entrance sensor. 6.67 inch AMOLED show is offered within the handset. 5000mAh battery has been given to give energy to the cellphone. Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with Android 11 OS. MediaTek Helio G96 processor has been given on this cellphone.(*11*)

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Rs 23,999

MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877 processor has been given in OnePlus Nord CE2 5G. The handset has 6 GB RAM whereas the storage is 128 GB. The cellphone has three rear cameras of 64 megapixels main, 8 megapixels and 2 megapixels. Entrance camera is 16 megapixels. The cellphone has a 4500mAh battery. This reasonably priced smartphone of OnePlus has been given 6.43 inch Fluid Amoled show and Android 11 OS.(*11*)

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: Rs 26,499

MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor has been given in Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. The cellphone has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage. The handset has a quad rear camera setup with 2 sensors of 108 megapixels, 8 megapixels and 2 megapixels. The cellphone has a 32 megapixel entrance camera.(*11*)

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G has a 6.7-inch Tremendous AMOLED Plus show. Whereas 5000mAh battery is current to give energy to the cellphone. The handset comes with Android 12 OS.(*11*)