Best chance for India to host Chaucer for sixty four meals

Atmaram Bhati

The World Chess Olympiad, known as the Maha Kumbh of Chess, is entering India for the first time with its 44th edition, after traveling over 95 years to countries in Europe, Russia and the Middle East. It will be held from 28 July to 10 August 2022 in Chess City, Chennai. If seen, it is being organized not only in India but in Asia after 30 years.

The 44th edition of the Chess Mahakumbh, which officially opened in Paris in 1924 and officially opened in London in 1927, was to be held in Russia first. But due to Russia’s invasion of its neighboring country Ukraine, FIDE, the apex body of chess, dealt a blow to Russia by snatching from Russia not only the Chess Olympiad but also the World Chess Olympiad organized for the first time for the disabled and the host of its 93rd FIDE Congress.

India was the best option for FIDE President Akardy Dvorkovich after the host was snatched from Russia. For this reason, the FIDE President honored the desire of chess king Viswanathan Anand and All India Chess Federation President Dr. Sanjay Kapoor to organize this event in India along with the consistent performance of Indian chess players at the world level.

There is no doubt that India was also a strong contender for this event because it had managed to win the Virtual Olympiad in 2020 with Russia for the first time on the basis of its brilliant tricks. Along with this, the new young players are making history day by day on this sixty four dinner tableau from India, threatening the international level and becoming Grand Master by defeating the opponents with their brain skills at a young age.

At the same time, by registering the presence of ten players in the average ELO rating of 2670 in the men’s category and the average rating of 2405 in the women’s section, today in the men’s section, in the men’s section, after Russia, America and China, the 158 countries playing chess are at the fourth position. And among 156 countries in the women’s category, it is at the third position after China and Russia. Given these achievements of India, it was difficult for FIDE to find a better host than this in emergency situations.

India did not have much significance in the game at the world level as the best players till the eighth decade of the last century. Because no such player was able to register big wins continuously at the international level. But after 1980, some players started making their presence felt at the world level by winning at the Asia level. Rohini Khandelkar in women and then Viswanathan Anand brought the country world recognition in this sport by winning the World Junior Championship in 1987.

Anand dominated the World Championship from 2007 to 2013. Won the world title five times. Only Anand managed to inculcate the spirit of the game of chess in the hearts of the youth of this country. The result of which is that today India has 73 Grand Masters, of which 18 are women. 125 International Masters out of which 42 are women. Not only this, the number of rated players is more than 33000.

It is wonderful that the chess tree planted by Anand has a long line of chess-loving youth in this country of cricket lovers. This Chess Mahakumbh being held in Chennai is the second largest event in the country after the World Chess Championship in 2013. In this Mahakumbh of Chess, more than 2000 vicious men from more than 180 countries will come down with their mysterious moves. In taking advantage of their hosting, even the Indian cunning will not be left behind. Because India has won bronze medal only once in the 43 events that have been held so far (excluding the virtual event held in two years). Won one gold and one bronze medal in online events in 2020 and 2021.

The world chess Olympiad was dominated by former Soviet Russia, winning 18 golds. Russia is at number two with 8 gold, in third place is America with 6 gold and in fourth and fifth place is Hungary and Armenia with 3 each. India is at eleventh position with 1 gold 2 bronze.

There is no doubt that in the last two decades, thousands of youth have not only joined the game of chess in the country, but are also achieving achievements.

But the biggest drawback is seen in this that very few children of the states are coming forward in this game. Most of the youth are joining this game in the southern and western states and are getting big achievements. The proof of this is that out of the 73 Grand Masters in the country so far, the maximum is from the South – 26 from Tamil Nadu, 4-4 from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 3-3 from Kerala and Karnataka, i.e. more than half of 39 are from South. Is. It is followed by 10 from Maharashtra and 9 from West Bengal. There are 2 from Odisha. Whereas Delhi 6 from North-Western India, 1-1 each from Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan are only 9.

These figures show that the game of chess, like cricket and other major sports, has not yet been successful in attracting youth from all over the country. In such a situation, the Chess Mahakumbh which is being held in the country in July has its significance only when the Chess Federation of India attracts the youth of the whole country towards this event with the help of publicity so that we can get Grand Master from every part of the country who can be found all over the world. I can illuminate the name of the country, the father of chess, on the strength of my brain power.