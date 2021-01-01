Best Courses to Study Abroad: Study Abroad: These are the best courses to study abroad, they also have job demands – Best to study abroad and unique courses on demand

Highlights Find out which course to do abroad here

After which course will you get higher salary?

These top courses are in high demand

High Demand Courses: According to many countries, an average of 26 percent of students earn degrees related to business and management courses, while the other 18 percent hold engineering degrees. The corporate world is changing rapidly and a great way to stay ahead of the race is to take courses in addition to the usual courses that offer great career options. Engineering, humanities, computer science, social sciences and business are some of the popular courses in India as well as abroad.



Cyber ​​security and ethical hacking

Increasing cyber attacks and security threats have created a demand for experts in the latter field. This is where the ethical hacking program comes in. Ethical hackers are cyber security professionals who analyze the networks and structures of various security organizations and detect and fix security vulnerabilities accordingly. They also draw high-level salaries, with an average salary of over 1 1 million per year in India and US $ 96,900 globally.

Bioinformatics

One of the most emerging fields in bioscience, bioinformatics is an interdisciplinary field that combines biology and computer science. Bioinformatics is responsible for many important areas such as analyzing differences and expressions in human genes and using data to analyze protein sequences.

Many Indian universities like IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) and Stanford, MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), Carnegie Mellon University, Duke University and others have some of the best bioinformatics programs. In times of global epidemics, this career has become more lucrative than ever.

Also read: BBA Integrated Course: How to do BBA Integrated Course, you will get many benefits along with a good job



Environmental technology

Offered by top global universities, including the University of British Columbia, the University of Bristol, the University of Pennsylvania, and more, this niche program focuses on developing features and technologies that complement the sustainable development of our environment.

Urban design and planning

Urban design and planning is an advanced specialization in the field of architecture that focuses on creating functional, sustainable and attractive city plans and structures. It deals with the arrangement and design of buildings, public spaces, transportation systems and others to address human settlement and city development issues.

Also read: Tips for Entrepreneurs: Follow these tips to become a successful entrepreneur, business will grow



Economics

This particular specialization allows students to use statistical methods to predict and predict economic policies. Economists around the world use economics to analyze the impact of specific economic and economic policies on a country’s economy. Economics, as a course, is taught by many universities as a bachelor’s and master’s degree. This degree helps students get jobs in government as well as institutional institutions such as economist, data analyst and finance analyst.

Dance therapy

For those who love dancing and planning to develop it as a career, dance therapy is a great combination. This degree teaches students the nuances of using dance as a medium to help them improve their emotional state and reduce stress. Presented by the best art departments around the world, dance therapy is also known for treating depression, eating disorders, ADHD and more.

Also read: Best Resume Tips: This is one way to create the best resume, a CV will be created that every company will give a chance



Gemology

Gems have long been considered a symbol of prosperity, health, success and most importantly wealth. Therefore, a career as a jeweler is very specific. Accurate and specialized artistic abilities are required for this art of studying, cutting and evaluating precious stones. In India, students can study this art at institutions like the Gemological Institute of America. Globally, many top colleges, such as George Brown College and Birmingham City University, offer this unique specialization.

Data Science and AI

Over the last decade, the presence of AI in various career fields has been very prominent. The more people discover about this amazing science, the more specialization programs and learning opportunities are created. From data mining to natural language processing, AI has immense learning potential. Not only that, but Data Science was reported to be one of the highest paid careers in 2020.

