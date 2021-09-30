Best Creator laptops in comparison: Surface Laptop Studio, Pro 8, and more

Microsoft last week announced a new version of the Surface Pro along with the Surface Laptop Studio. The Surface Pro 8 seems like a logical evolution of Microsoft’s tablet/laptop to a large extent. Some of the more notable improvements include a 120Hz display with slimmer bezels, Thunderbolt 4 support, as well as a reworked Surface keyboard that includes a dedicated space to store and charge the new Surface Slim Pen 2.

Meanwhile, the Surface Laptop Studio has a distinctively hinged screen and more powerful hardware. It’s effectively a replacement for the Surface Book 3, which features a three-point adjustable display that can lay flat for drawing or snap to deliver a more traditional laptop experience. This laptop is equipped with Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU and quad-core, 4.8GHz, 11th generation Intel processor.

Perhaps the best thing to come out of this phenomenon was the Surface Slim Pen 2, which looks like any other stylus aesthetically, but has haptic features to emulate the subtle tactile feedback you get from putting a pen on paper. Feedback is included. While the inclusion of a stylus is hardly revolutionary, it’s nice to see an improvement in the overall user experience.

But how does the new Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop stack up against the Studio Creator and other laptops occupying power user space? We’ve gathered some of our favorites below for comparison based on our initial impressions and specific sheets, with full reviews to follow in the coming weeks.

Surface Laptop Studio Vs

We chose the 14-inch models of the HP Specter x360 and Acer ConceptD Easel because of their competitive pricing, which includes a stylus, and also for their ability to re-orient themselves in some creative ways. (Newer Microsoft devices don’t include the Surface Slim Pen 2, which costs $130 separately.) The Specter is technically a 2-in-1 and can effectively function as a tablet if you flip the screen over. Although it doesn’t hold it at an angle like the Surface Laptop Studio. Meanwhile, the ConceptD Easel can flip its screen and extend itself like an easel or lay flat like a tablet.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio The Surface Laptop Studio is equipped with a three-point adjustable display that can straighten flat or snap with an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU and four-core, 11th-generation Intel processor.

We also threw in the Laptop Studio’s predecessor, the 13.5-inch Surface Book 3. The screen can’t fold or flip, but it can still function as a tablet when detached from its keyboard. We considered adding a 15-inch version of the Surface Book 3, but its starting price of $2,300 made it a bit pricey compared to the competition.

Still, the Surface Laptop Studio differentiates itself by offering more battery life and a better dedicated GPU option than any of these other machines. It holds the distinction of being the only laptop in our lineup with a 120Hz refresh rate display, which is usually reserved for gaming laptops. If you need a higher-end GPU, you’ll usually have to look at gaming-grade laptops.

Surface Laptop Studio Comparison Specification Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio HP Specter X360 14 Acer ConceptD 3 Azel 13-inch Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5-inch Specification Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio HP Specter X360 14 Acer ConceptD 3 Azel 13-inch Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5-inch Face value $1,600; pen . with $1,730 $1,100 (HP Tilt Pen included) $1,200 (Acer Active Stylus included) $1,600; pen . with $1,700 You windows 11 windows 11 pro Windows 10 Home or Pro Windows 10 Home Display 14.4-inch 13.5 inches 14 inches 13.5 inches oath 2400 x 1600 1920 x 1280 or 3000 x 2000 OLED 1920 x 1080 3000 x 2000 Touch Screen Yes Yes Yes Yes pixels per inch 201 ppi 163 or 267 ppi 157 ppi 267 ppi Glow 500 nits 400 or 1,000 nits 340 nits 400 nits refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz 60 Hz 60 Hz aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 16:9 3:2 Dimensions 12.72 x 8.98 inches 11.75 x 8.67 inches 12.9 x 9.0 inches 12.3 x 9.14 inches Thickness 0.74 inches 0.67 inches 0.90 inches 0.90 inches weight 3.83 pounds (4.0 pounds Core i7 model) 2.95 pounds 3.8 pounds 3.38 pounds Quoted Battery Life 19 hours 15 hours 14 hours 15.5 hours cpu 11th generation Core i5-11300H or Core i7-11370H 11th generation Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7 10th Generation Core i7-10750H 10th Gen Core i5-1035G7 or Core i7-1065G7 GPU Intel Iris Xe Integrated Graphics or GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB Intel Iris XE Integrated Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB or 1650 Ti 4GB Intel Iris Plus Integrated Graphics or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB to hit 16GB or 32GB 8GB or 16GB 16 GB 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB Storage NVMe SSD up to 2TB NVMe SSD up to 2TB 512GB NVMe SSD NVMe SSD up to 1TB ports 2 x USB 4.0, 1 x Surface Connect with Thunderbolt 4 support 2 x USB 4.0, 1 x USB-A, 1 x microSD with Thunderbolt 4 support 1 x USB-C, 2 USB-A, 1 x Full-Size SDXC Card Reader, 1 x Mini DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI with Thunderbolt 3 Support 1 x USB-C with Thunderbolt 3, 2 USB-A, 1 x Full-Size SDXC Card Reader, 2 x Surface Connect 3.5mm headphone jack Yes Yes Yes Yes rear camera n/a n/a n/a 1080P, 8MP front camera 1080p 720p 720p 1080p, 5mp biometrics windows hello fingerprint reader, windows hello Fingerprint reader windows hello Power Adapter Surface Connect, 60W (Core i5 model), 95W (Core i7 model) Type-C, 65W DC Barrel, 135W Surface Connect, 60W (Core i5 model), 95W (Core i7 model) colour’s Silver blue, black, silver White Silver wireless option Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 READ Also ‘Misogynistic’ Apple hire is out hours after employees call for investigation

vs Surface Pro 8

The unique form factor of Surface devices makes them hard to compare, but the Lenovo Yoga 9i and Apple MacBook M1 Air make a strong case outside the Surface ecosystem as ultraportables that cater to creatives, and we’d love to see the last-gen Surface Pro take off. are also included. 7 for comparison.

Like previous generations of Surface, the new Surface Pro 8 doesn’t come with a pen or keyboard to begin with. The new Slim Pen 2 and Surface Pro Signature Keyboard will cost you $130 and $180, respectively, but can also be bundled for $280. Obviously, the other laptops we’re discussing come with built-in keyboards, and the Yoga i9 includes a pen.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 The new Surface Pro 8 is Microsoft’s biggest upgrade in years. The upcoming 2-in-1 brings Thunderbolt 4 support, 120Hz display, better cameras and a more modern look.

Lenovo also shares many of the same hardware specifications as the Surface Pro 8, with options for 11th-generation Core i5 or i7 CPUs. It makes some compromises, notably in the resolution and refresh rate of its display. However, these warnings can be ignored by anyone who needs to save a little more money.

The MacBook M1 Air really stands out from this lineup, not only because of its OS, but because it’s the only laptop we picked that doesn’t have a touchscreen or can function as a 2-in-1. However, it strikes a solid balance in terms of features, performance, and price.

The biggest highlight for the Surface Pro 8 — other than its unique form factor — is the display, which boasts the highest resolution and refresh rate out of the contenders below. This is the only model with a 4K rear camera.