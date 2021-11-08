Best cryptocurrencies to buy: Buying cryptos this Diwali? Here are seven tokens to look at



Indian Generation-Z investors are hopping into cryptocurrencies even when they don’t have any experience in stocks or mutual funds. With the entry of mega stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan into this segment, the craze for cryptos is likely to take a leap.

Bitcoin, the new “Big B” among Millennials, is flexing its muscles. Its price recently hit Rs 50 lakh in India. Going by this trend, Indian investors might even buy digital tokens instead of gold during Diwali. Here are some crypto recommendations for this festive season:

Cosmos (ATOM)

The Cosmos ecosystem has been rapidly evolving as an interoperable and independent blockchain. With a change in the core team recently, things seem to be in place for the ecosystem to perform much better. Its ecosystem includes popular projects and coins such as crypto.com and Terra Luna, which has been doing extremely well and even has an ecosystem and projects under it.







Expert: Ishan Arora, Partner, Tykhe Block Ventures





Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin prices will scale new levels and ride high on the momentum propelled by Bitcoin ETFs. New entrants, like Valkyrie, have got approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission for bitcoin futures ETF, joining the league of ProShares and VanEck. This can fuel the rise of bitcoins even further.

Expert: Sharat Chandra, a Blockchain & Emerging Tech Evangelist





Enjin Coin (ENJ)

Enjin Coin is a major player with a good exposure to the NFT ecosystem. It is a pioneer in a lot of sense for the NFT space. The developers aim is to help make NFTs easier to use for individuals, business as well as brands.

Expert: Ishan Arora, Partner, Tykhe Block Ventures





USD Coin (USDC)

Payment giants like Visa are using this stablecoin for payment settlements on the network rails. The global acceptance of USDC on Visa’s 70 million merchant locations will continue to spearhead adoption and contribute to a price rally in the long term.

Expert: Sharat Chandra, a Blockchain & Emerging Tech Evangelist





Solana (SOL)

It is one of the fastest growing blockchains out there that is backed by Sam Bankman-Fried from Alameda Research, the same personality behind the FTX exchange. Solana is also the fastest blockchain and has its uses on high-speed apps for trading and games.

Expert: Ishan Arora, Partner, Tykhe Block Ventures





Pax Dollar (USDP)

Paxos is the seventh stablecoin by market cap. It was chosen by Facebook for its Novi wallet project. It is the first stablecoin to be readily available in a consumer wallet outside of the crypto ecosystem. Stablecoin will revolutionise consumer finance and further the cause of financial inclusion.

Expert: Sharat Chandra, a Blockchain & Emerging Tech Evangelist





FTX Token (FTT)

It is the coin of FTX exchange, run by Sam Bankman-Fried and Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried is one of the biggest success stories in cryptos recently and was the second biggest donor of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. FTX is an exchange that is built by traders, for the traders. FTT coin seems like a good long-term investment as it has helped raise huge rounds from venture capitalists and has the backing of top celebrities, like Tom Brady.

Expert: Ishan Arora, Partner, Tykhe Block Ventures