Best deals on Google Pixel 4a, iQOO 3, Realme X50 Pro and more- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Flipkart Flagship Fest sale has kicked off in India that may finish until 14 Might. The corporate is providing an on the spot low cost of 10 % on Citi Financial institution bank cards. For the unversed, Flipkart can be internet hosting an Apple Days sale proper now that will even finish on 14 Might. Throughout the Flagship Fest sale, smartphones accessible on reductions and provides through the ongoing sale embrace Realme X50 Pro, ROG Telephone 3, iQOO 3, Motorola Razr 4G and extra.

Best deals on flagship smartphones

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a (Overview) was launched in India at a beginning value of Rs 31,999. This smartphone is presently promoting at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart.

iQOO 3

iQOO 3 (Overview) was launched in India at a beginning value of Rs 36,990. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is now promoting at Rs 24,990.

Asus ROG Telephone 3

Asus ROG Telephone 3 (Overview) was launched at a beginning value of Rs 49,999. This base variant is now accessible at Rs 41,999 on Flipkart.

LG Wing

LG Wing was launched in India at Rs 69,999 and is now accessible at Rs 29,999.

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Launched at a beginning value of Rs 34,999, Mi 10T 5G will promote at Rs 32,999, down by Rs 2,000. The corporate can be providing a Rs 2,500 on the spot low cost on HDFC Financial institution credit score and debit playing cards.

Realme X3 Tremendous Zoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom (Overview) is presently promoting at a beginning value of Rs 21,999, down from 27,999.