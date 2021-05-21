Best deals on iPhone 12, Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Galaxy F62 and more- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Best deals (*30*) iPhone 12, Realme Narzo 30 Professional, Galaxy F62 and more- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



Flipkart is presently internet hosting an Electronics sale that can finish at this time (21 Could). The e-commerce platform is giving a 12 p.c immediate low cost of as much as Rs 1,200 (*30*) HDFC Financial institution bank cards. Smartphones together with Galaxy F62, Realme X50 Professional 5G, Poco M2 Professional, Redmi Observe 9, Realme Narzo 30 Professional and extra at the moment are out there (*30*) reductions and presents throughout this sale. For the unversed, the supply of some merchandise may be restricted to some areas solely because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Flipkart Electronics sale: Best deals (*30*) smartphones

Realme Narzo 30 Professional

Realme Narzo 30 Professional (Assessment) was launched in India not too long ago at a beginning worth of Rs 16,999. The bottom variant is now promoting at a worth of Rs 15,999 (*30*) Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62 is presently promoting at a beginning worth of Rs 17,999 (*30*) Flipkart, down from its launch worth of Rs 23,999.

Asus ROG Telephone 3

Asus ROG Telephone 3 (Assessment) was launched at a beginning worth of Rs 49,999. This base variant is now out there at Rs 41,999 (*30*) Flipkart.

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 was launched in India at Rs 79,990 (64 GB). This variant is priced at Rs 77,900 (*30*) Flipkart and comes with a Rs 6,000 low cost (*30*) HDFC Financial institution credit score and debit playing cards.

Realme X50 Professional

Final yr, Realme launched Realme X50 Professional (First Impressions) 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant at Rs 39,999. This variant is presently out there at Rs 31,999 (*30*) Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F41

Galaxy F41 was launched in India at a beginning worth of Rs 16,999. This variant is now out there at Rs 14,499 (*30*) Flipkart through the sale.

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a (Assessment) was launched in India at a beginning worth of Rs 31,999. This smartphone is presently promoting at Rs 29,999 (*30*) Flipkart.

iQOO 3

iQOO 3 (Assessment) was launched in India at a beginning worth of Rs 36,990. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is now promoting at Rs 24,990.

LG Wing

LG Wing was launched in India at Rs 69,999 and is now out there at Rs 29,999.