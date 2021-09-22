Best deals on true wireless earbuds September 2021

When it comes to true wireless earbuds, there are a ton of brands and products to choose from. Whether you enjoy the unconventional design of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live or prefer Jabra’s compact Elite 75t, there’s a pair of wireless earbuds for almost everyone. Luckily, many of the best wireless earbuds regularly go on sale.

Whatever brand you prefer, we’ve compiled some of the best deals on wireless earbuds available right now. Of course, if you want to do more research before making a purchase decision, we also encourage you to read our guide to the best wireless earbuds, which can help you determine which one is for you. Earbud is the best.

Photo by Amelia Holovaty Crales/The Verge

Apple AirPods Deals

If you own an iPhone or multiple Apple products, the AirPods Pro are likely the best wireless earbuds on the market for you. Unlike the base AirPods, the Pro variant offers better sound quality and features active noise cancellation, not to mention seamless integration with iOS.

Apple’s flagship Pro wireless earbuds often go on sale, and we often see them for as little as $200. For example, right now, you can get a new pair for $197 at Walmart, Amazon, and Target.

Alternatively, you can buy a pair of second-generation AirPods, which include either a wired or wireless charging case. Although they typically retail for $160, you can get a version with a wired charging case for $119 at Walmart or Amazon.

If you prefer a little more convenience, you can also get a new pair of AirPods with a wireless charging case for a few dollars more. At their regular price of $200, they’re not that good value, but you’ll rarely find yourself paying the normal price. Right now, you can get them on Amazon for $153.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Deals

Samsung has a few different wireless earbuds to choose from, including its latest flagship wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro. These earbuds include active noise cancellation and some of the best sound quality of any Samsung earbuds.

Right now Amazon is offering the Galaxy Buds Pro a $49 discount, bringing the price down to $151 in select colors.

Samsung only released the Galaxy Buds 2 — a good-sounding pair of earbuds with active noise cancellation — in late August, but we’re already starting to see some discounts at retailers like Voot and Amazon. Right now, for example, you can get a free Galaxy SmartTag tracker with the purchase of the Galaxy Buds 2 on Amazon. The bundle is normally worth $180, however, Amazon is currently selling all styles for $150 — the same price the Galaxy Buds 2 normally retail.

The Galaxy Buds Plus were our top pick for best wireless earbuds overall last year. The successor to the original Galaxy Buds, the Plus model boasts battery life up to 11 hours and, unlike the AirPods, comes in an assortment of colors. Right now, you can buy the Galaxy Buds Plus for $100 on places like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, which is the lowest price in several months.

The Galaxy Buds Live are some of the more unconventional wireless earbuds on the market right now, but don’t let their bean-shaped design fool you. The Buds Live are a good choice if you want earbuds that produce powerful sound and showcase marathon battery life.

Right now, you can buy a pair of Galaxy Buds Live in multiple colors for $100 on Amazon and B&H Photo, a $60 discount.

Photo by Chris Welch/The Verge

Sony WF-1000XM3 Deals

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 has true wireless headphones to beat, but they just aren’t discounted how they recently launched. Their predecessor, the WF-1000XM3, however, is an excellent pair of headphones that regularly go on sale.

Like the most recent models, the WF-1000XM3 has phenomenal sound quality and considerable battery life, which is a small feat for a pair of true wireless earbuds. They also manage to have noise cancellation in a sleek, copper-adorned package that’s both attractive and professional. Usually $230, Sony’s last-gen WF-1000XM3 are on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for around $168, one of the best prices we’ve seen on earbuds outside of Prime Day.

Other True Wireless Earbuds Deals

Compared to the competition, Jabra’s wireless earbuds have a rare feature that hasn’t yet become standard in the true wireless earbud market: the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously. Ideally, this is great for users who frequently switch between two devices (e.g., a phone and a laptop).

Last year, Jabra released the Elite 85t wireless earbuds, the highest-end models in Jabra’s lineup. They have more advanced noise cancellation than the 75t, however, so they also have less bass and an inferior fit. If you can live with those agreements, though, you can buy the Jabra Elite 85t on Amazon and Best Buy for $180, which is their second best price to date.

If the price of the Elite 85t is still intimidating, but you want a pair of Jabra earbuds, the Elite 75t is also a good option. We consider the Jabra 75t—currently selling for $130 at Best Buy, Amazon, and Target—the best true wireless earbuds for multitaskers, and they remain a solid choice if you don’t want to buy AirPods .

The Beats Studio Buds may be Apple’s latest fitness earbuds, but if you’re currently in the market for a reliable pair of wireless earbuds for your workouts, you also can’t go wrong with their predecessor, the Beats Powerbeats Pro. These earbuds have an over-ear hook that keeps them in place while you exercise; They’re also IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about ruining them if your workouts get intense.

Currently, there are a few different discounts available for the Powerbeats Pro. The lowest we’re seeing right now is on Amazon, which is selling the earphones in three colors (red, yellow, and green) for $175.

Like the first-generation predecessor, the 2021 version of the Amazon Echo Buds represents a tremendous value. Amazon’s latest true wireless earbuds offer better comfort and better noise cancellation, as well as a great passthrough mode that makes sure you can always hear what’s going on around you. The $120 earbuds also have hands-free Alexa support and sound that’s remarkably satisfying, with more bass than the AirPods Pro and a fair amount of restraint on the high end.

Although the second-generation Amazon Echo Buds were on sale for $90 during Amazon’s Labor Day sale, they aren’t currently discounted anywhere. That said, we expect to see similar discounts later as Black Friday approaches.

