Best Degree Courses in the UK: Special courses in England that are in great demand around the world

The United Kingdom (UK) has many of the world’s top universities. Institutions like Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial College are within England. Many such courses are offered in these universities which are very popular all over the world. It includes a number of courses in business, natural sciences, engineering and technology, medicine, law, social sciences, sports science, media and communication, arts and hospitality and tourism. Give us details about them …

Business

Business-related courses top the list of the most popular degree courses in the UK. The international reputation of the British Business School. According to official figures for 2016-17, 1,21,675 international students were pursuing business and administrative courses.

Many internationally recognized and respected personalities have degrees in UK business.

The most popular degree courses in business in the UK are as follows …

Business Administration, Economics, Finance & Management, International Business, Marketing, Banking & Finance, Accounting, International Management, Business Analysis & Entrepreneurship

Natural science

Scholars educated in Britain are among the world’s leading scientists. A significant portion of scientists around the world are scientists studying from England. Although the percentage of scientists learned here in the global scientific team is only 4.1 percent, they publish the most 15.2 percent citations in scientific papers. Important degree courses in natural sciences are …

Biology, Marine Biology, Mathematics, Computer Science, Chemistry, Physics and Astronomy and Earth Sciences.

Engineering and Technology

UK engineering and technology schools are ranked the best in the world. Their study programs are highly research based. The most popular courses in engineering here include Chemical Engineering, Bioengineering, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Electronic Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.

Medicine

Medicine includes surgery, dentistry, nuclear medicine, veterinary surgery, nursing, psychiatry, biomedicine, pharmacy, and medical biotechnology.

Law

The most popular courses in law include Bachelor of Law, Criminology and Law, Master of Law, Civil Law, International Human Rights Law and Criminal Justice.

Social science

Important courses in social sciences include psychology, political science, history, linguistics, and anthropology.

Sports science

Speaking of sports science, there are popular courses like sports and exercise science, sports science and physiology, and sports and exercise nutrition.

Media and communication

Journalism, film and TV studios, screenwriting and digital media

Art

Fine art painting, graphic design, fashion design, hospitality and tourism

