Best Fiends – Puzzle Adventure 9.4.5 APK for Android – Download

Join a community of over 8 million users who are already enjoying a great time with this Free Puzzle Adventure. Dive into the world of Minutia and collect yourselves the cute characters. Level up your characters and defeat the Slugs. With Bets Fiends, enjoy over 2000 levels of fiendish fun for hours and hours.

Features:

With Fiendish Puzzles play the casual puzzles Gameplay that seems easy to play but is hard to master.

Collect and build up a team for yourselves. Level a team of Best Fiends to discover their special powers.

This line matching puzzle game now comes with an RPG character development feature.

Now whenever you open the game, play and win something new every time with Daily Events.

Now challenge and compete against your Facebook friends and win stunningly massive rewards in doing so.

Makes you feel immersed in the game with its dazzling graphics and finger taping charming music.

Discover some of the BETS Fiends videos throughout the game.

The game introduces more levels, characters, gameplay, and something surprising pretty soon.

While the game is free to download and play, some of the in-app items can be purchased for real money. To turn off this purchase, disable it from your device settings

Cons:

It is a fun game and addictive one at that, it seems to have gotten stuck on 50+ levels. Even the Awesome Button does not seem to work in this case.

Winning the coins via missions has been made nearly impossible by manufacturers.