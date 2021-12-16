Best for 2021 year end Bollywood flop film list Radhe, Bhuj, satyameva jayte 2 roohi thalaivi box office

Radhe your most wanted brother

Before Corona, Salman Khan’s Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai was about to be released in theatres. To gift his fans on Eid, Salman released Radhe on OTT. This film got a rating of only 1 on IMDB IMDB. Made in 150 crores, this film proved to be a flop.

Satyamev Jayate 2

John Abraham released Satyamev Jayate 2 with three characters. Satyamev Jayate 2, which is included in the much-awaited film of the year 2021, has a budget of 60 crores. Satyamev Jayate 2 earned 13.22 crores at the box office. That means badly flopped.

Bhuj The Pride Of India

Ajay Devgan’s Bhuj The Pride of India released on OTT due to Corona. The math of the flop on OTT is considered to be how many ratings have been received. Bhuj has got a rating of 2. Also, this film of Ajay Devgan with a budget of more than 60 crores has been disappointing for Ajay Devgan in terms of earnings.

Bunty Aur Babli 2

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 released in theatres. The budget of Bunty Aur Babli 2 is being told close to 30 crores. Bunty Aur Babli 2 proved to be a flop with an earning of 12.41 crores.

Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi was released in select theaters during the Corona period. Thalaiki has earned between 12 to 14 crores. According to media reports, the budget of Thalaivi is said to be close to 100 crores. In such a situation, Thalaivi has joined the flop films.

