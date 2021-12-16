Best for 2021 year end Bollywood flop film list Radhe, Bhuj, satyameva jayte 2 roohi thalaivi box office
Radhe your most wanted brother
Before Corona, Salman Khan’s Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai was about to be released in theatres. To gift his fans on Eid, Salman released Radhe on OTT. This film got a rating of only 1 on IMDB IMDB. Made in 150 crores, this film proved to be a flop.
Satyamev Jayate 2
John Abraham released Satyamev Jayate 2 with three characters. Satyamev Jayate 2, which is included in the much-awaited film of the year 2021, has a budget of 60 crores. Satyamev Jayate 2 earned 13.22 crores at the box office. That means badly flopped.
Bhuj The Pride Of India
Ajay Devgan’s Bhuj The Pride of India released on OTT due to Corona. The math of the flop on OTT is considered to be how many ratings have been received. Bhuj has got a rating of 2. Also, this film of Ajay Devgan with a budget of more than 60 crores has been disappointing for Ajay Devgan in terms of earnings.
Bunty Aur Babli 2
Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 released in theatres. The budget of Bunty Aur Babli 2 is being told close to 30 crores. Bunty Aur Babli 2 proved to be a flop with an earning of 12.41 crores.
Thalaivi
Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi was released in select theaters during the Corona period. Thalaiki has earned between 12 to 14 crores. According to media reports, the budget of Thalaivi is said to be close to 100 crores. In such a situation, Thalaivi has joined the flop films.
Roohi
Rajkumar and Jhanvi Kapoor’s Roohi also released in theatres. Roohi’s budget has been 20 crores. Ruby earned only 23.25 crores at the box office. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar’s Roohi have joined the failed films of 2021. The film has also not received good reviews.
faces
Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi also released. Despite being a large cast film, the film proved to be a flop. Only Chehre earned 2.55 crores at the box office after its release in select theatres.
