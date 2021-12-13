Best for 2021 year end controversy Bollywood stars aryan khan drug case, Kangana Ranaut, Raj Kundra. Best of 2021 controversy

Aryan Khan arrested at Mumbai cruise drug party Aryan Khan's arrest from Mumbai cruise drug party surprised Bollywood along with Shah Rukh Khan. NCB accused Aryan Khan of taking drugs and hiding it. Aryan Khan had to spend several nights in Arthur Road Jail after spending 26 days while awaiting bail. Shahrukh quits shooting for Pathan to get his son out of jail. Contacted 24 hours a day with a team of lawyers. If Aryan Khan gets bail, then on the condition that he will have to come to the NCB office for questioning on one day of every week. Fans and Bollywood supported Shahrukh Khan's family by going against NCB in Aryan Khan drug case. Kangana Ranaut got freedom statement in begging After getting Padma Shri, Kangana Ranaut said in an interview that India got freedom in begging. Real freedom came in the year 2014. Regarding which many people from political parties to Kangana Ranaut, making serious allegations on social media, called them anti-national. There was also a demand to take back the Padma Shri of Kangana Ranaut. Kangana had also called farmers terrorists. Kangana Ranaut has become the most controversial star of this year due to objectionable statement. Raj Kundra Porn Film Case Raj Kundra was kept in jail for several days for making porn films. Shilpa Shetty's name was also dragged along with her husband. Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra was accused of making an obscene film for his app by making a wrong deal with the model. Raj Kundra got bail after spending more than 50 days in jail. Shilpa also visited Vaishno Devi for the release of her husband. Shilpa returns to work.

The Family Man 2 Series Controversy

In Manoj Bajpayee’s series The Family Man 2, the series was called Anti-Tamil after people from the South were shown as terrorists. There was a lot of controversy about that. After the release of the trailer, there was a lot of opposition to this series. There was also a demand to remove this part from the series. Actress Samantha has been shown as a terrorist in The Family Man 2. The government of Tamil Nadu also opposed this.

Taapsee Pannu IT Raid

IT raided the house of Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl along with Taapsee Pannu. All these stars were accused of tax evasion. Taapsee’s house was also raided. The actress told through social media that on what things she has been questioned in this raid. The allegation was of tax evasion of Phantom film. Taapsee Pannu was asked a question about 25 crores.

Demand for arrest for Munmun Dutta

Munmun Dutta of the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah used casteist words in a video. After which there was a demand for the arrest of Munmun Dutta. The matter got so bad that Munmun Dutta had to apologize. Munmun Dutta’s name was also dragged on the news of an affair with the actor who played the role of Tappu in the show Taarak. The actress reprimanded everyone by writing an open letter for this.

ananya pandey name in drug case

During the investigation of Aryan Khan drug case, NCB also brought the name of Ananya Pandey. NCB questioned Ananya Pandey. In such a situation, Ananya Pandey’s name coming in the drug case was shocking for the fans. NCB summons Ananya Pandey.

