Best Google Search Tricks To Get Exact Results – If you search on Google in these ways, you will get accurate results, easy tricks

These are very easy tricks and using them will save you time in searching and will also get the right results.

Whenever we need any information about something, we use the Internet. While talking about the search engine of web browser, Google is one of the most used search engine. Although searching on Google sometimes gives correct results. But there are some tricks of Google, using which you can get accurate results in Google search. These are very easy tricks and using them will save you time in searching and will also get the right results. So know about these tricks.

Forget a line or word

If you are searching something like this on Google, in which you have to write the whole line and you have forgotten two or three words from it, then this trick will be very useful for you. The two-three words you have forgotten in writing the line, you can replace them with an asterisk.

make use of. This will make it easier for you to search and you will get to see exactly the result as you want.

google_search2.png

Double Inverted Coma(“ ”)

If you want to find a celebrity’s comment in Google or want to know about an article, then use the double inverted comma (” “). With their help, you will get exactly the result you want. Along with this, your time in searching will also be saved.

Also read- New feature coming in Google Messages, OTP messages will be automatically deleted

How to remove a website from search results

If you want to get results from many websites but you want that the results of one website like example.com should not come, then you can do so by using minus (-) for that.

to view pdf