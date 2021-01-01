Education

Best Medical Colleges in India: NIRF 2021 Ranking List: Check out the complete list of Top 10 Medical, Dental and Pharmacy Colleges in India here – NIRF India Ranking 2021 List for Best Medical Colleges, Dental and Pharmacy Colleges

Best Medical Colleges in India: NIRF 2021 Ranking List: Check out the complete list of Top 10 Medical, Dental and Pharmacy Colleges in India here – NIRF India Ranking 2021 List for Best Medical Colleges, Dental and Pharmacy Colleges
Best Medical Colleges in India: NIRF 2021 Ranking List: Check out the complete list of Top 10 Medical, Dental and Pharmacy Colleges in India here – NIRF India Ranking 2021 List for Best Medical Colleges, Dental and Pharmacy Colleges

Best Medical Colleges in India: NIRF 2021 Ranking List: Check out the complete list of Top 10 Medical, Dental and Pharmacy Colleges in India here – NIRF India Ranking 2021 List for Best Medical Colleges, Dental and Pharmacy Colleges

Highlights

  • List of NIRF Ranking 2021 announced.
  • AIIMS New Delhi The best medical college in India.
  • Check out the list of top 10 colleges of medicine, dental and pharmacy here.

NIRF India Ranking 2021 List: The list of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021 has been released today, September 9. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the NIRF India Ranking 2021 at 12 noon. The education minister has given details of the ranking list through the official Twitter account of the education ministry.

NIRF India Ranking 2021: Ranking list has been released in many categories
NIRF India Ranking 2021 was announced in a total of 11 categories. The NIRF list has been compiled keeping in view the teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices of educational institutions and universities across India. AIIMS New Delhi is ranked among the best medical colleges in India in the NIRF 2021 ranking list. You can check below the list of top 10 medical, dental and pharmacy colleges in India.

NIRF India Ranking 2021 for Medical category
Rank 1: AIIMS Delhi
Rank 2: PGIMER
Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore (CMC, Vellore)
Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Science, Bangalore (Nimhans, Bangalore)
Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences
Rank 6: Banaras Hindu Vidyapeeth, Prayagraj
Category 7: Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Kochi
Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry
Rank 9: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
Rank 10: King George Medical University, Lucknow

NIRF Ranking 2021 for Dental Colleges
Rank 1: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi College of Dental Sciences
No. 2: Dr. D.Y. Patil University
Rank 3: Savita Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
Rank 4: Manipal Dental College, Udupi
Rank 5: AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Karnataka
Rank 6: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore 6
Rank 7: Shri Ramchandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai
Rank 8: Nair Hospital Dental College, Mumbai
Rank 9: SRM Dental College, Chennai
Rank 10: JSS Dental College and Hospital, Mysore

NIRF Ranking 2021: College of Pharmacy
Rank 1: Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
No. 2: Punjab University
Rank 3: Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani
No. 4: National Institute of Medical Education and Research, Mohali
Rank 5: Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
No. 6: National Institute of Medical Education and Research, Hyderabad
Rank 7: Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Udupi
Rank 8: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Ahmedabad
Rank 9: JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty
No. 10: JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore

Click here to check the complete list of NIRF Ranking 2021-

