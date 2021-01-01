Best Medical Colleges in India: NIRF 2021 Ranking List: Check out the complete list of Top 10 Medical, Dental and Pharmacy Colleges in India here – NIRF India Ranking 2021 List for Best Medical Colleges, Dental and Pharmacy Colleges

Highlights List of NIRF Ranking 2021 announced.

AIIMS New Delhi The best medical college in India.

Check out the list of top 10 colleges of medicine, dental and pharmacy here.

NIRF India Ranking 2021 List: The list of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021 has been released today, September 9. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the NIRF India Ranking 2021 at 12 noon. The education minister has given details of the ranking list through the official Twitter account of the education ministry.



NIRF India Ranking 2021: Ranking list has been released in many categories

NIRF India Ranking 2021 was announced in a total of 11 categories. The NIRF list has been compiled keeping in view the teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices of educational institutions and universities across India. AIIMS New Delhi is ranked among the best medical colleges in India in the NIRF 2021 ranking list. You can check below the list of top 10 medical, dental and pharmacy colleges in India.

NIRF India Ranking 2021 for Medical category

Rank 1: AIIMS Delhi

Rank 2: PGIMER

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore (CMC, Vellore)

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Science, Bangalore (Nimhans, Bangalore)

Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Rank 6: Banaras Hindu Vidyapeeth, Prayagraj

Category 7: Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Kochi

Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry

Rank 9: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Rank 10: King George Medical University, Lucknow

NIRF Ranking 2021 for Dental Colleges

Rank 1: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi College of Dental Sciences

No. 2: Dr. D.Y. Patil University

Rank 3: Savita Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

Rank 4: Manipal Dental College, Udupi

Rank 5: AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Karnataka

Rank 6: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore 6

Rank 7: Shri Ramchandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai

Rank 8: Nair Hospital Dental College, Mumbai

Rank 9: SRM Dental College, Chennai

Rank 10: JSS Dental College and Hospital, Mysore

NIRF Ranking 2021: College of Pharmacy

Rank 1: Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

No. 2: Punjab University

Rank 3: Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

No. 4: National Institute of Medical Education and Research, Mohali

Rank 5: Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

No. 6: National Institute of Medical Education and Research, Hyderabad

Rank 7: Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Udupi

Rank 8: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Ahmedabad

Rank 9: JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty

No. 10: JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore

