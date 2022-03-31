Best Mobile Phones Under 7000 : best mobiles under 7000 price in india Redmi Realme Nokia or Micromax which company budget phone is the best know

If you are looking for a budget smartphone in the range of 7 thousand rupees, then we are telling you the information about the best smartphone available in this range. In which smartphones from the best companies like Redmi, Realme, Nokia and Micromax will be found. In the budget of 7 thousand rupees, in these smartphones you will get 128GB and 256GB of storage with 4G and 5G connectivity.

Redmi 9A – The Redmi 9A budget smartphone is priced at Rs 7,545. 5000 mAh battery will be available in this smartphone. Also, the octa core processor has been given in the Redmi 9A budget smartphone. On the other hand, the Redmi 9A smartphone comes with 3GB and 4GB configurations. The Redmi 9A smartphone will have a 6.53-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. On the other hand, this budget smartphone will get a 13MP rear camera and a 2MP camera will be available for selfie.

REALME C20 – Reality C20 smartphone is also included in the budget smartphone under 10 thousand rupees. The price of this smartphone on Flipkart is Rs 7,499 and you will get a 6.5-inch HD + display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels in the REALME C20. On the other hand, the Realme C20 smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. If we talk about the camera, then this smartphone will get 8MP rear camera and 5MP camera will be available for selfie and video calls. Along with this, Realme has given 5000mAh battery in the budget smartphone in the REALME C20 smartphone.

REALME C11 – This is the second smartphone of Reality in the budget of less than 10 thousand rupees, which is priced at Rs 7,740 on Amazon.com. The REALME C11 smartphone will have a 6.52-inch HD + display with a resolution of 1600×720. Along with this, Unisoc chipset will be available in this smartphone which comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. MicroSD card can also be used to increase the storage in this smartphone. Talking about the camera in the REALME C11 smartphone, then an 8MP camera will be available in the rear and a 5MP front camera will be available for selfie. Along with this, 5000mAh battery will be available in REALME C11 smartphone.

NOKIA C3 – Nokia was once India’s largest company in feature phones. But the company did not do any launch in the smartphone in time, due to which Nokia had to be out of the market. In such a situation, now the company is trying to make a comeback once again through the budget smartphone. In which the company launched the NOKIA C3 smartphone, which is priced at Rs 5,199 on Flipkart. Talking about its features, the Nokia C3 smartphone has a 5.99-inch HD + display and this smartphone has 3 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. If we talk about the battery, then it has a battery pack of 3040 mAh. On the other hand, the Nokia C3 smartphone will have an 8MP camera at the rear and a 5MP camera at the front.

smart Fone (smartphone) price (Price) camera (Camera) RAM (RAM) Redmi 9A Rs 7,545 13MP / 2MP 3GB and 4GB REALME C20 Rs 7,499 8MP/5MP 2GB RAM REALME C11 Rs 7,740 8MP/5MP 2GB RAM NOKIA C3 Rs 5,199 8MP/5MP 3GB RAM MICROMAX IN 1B Rs 7,499 13MP / 8MP 2GB RAM

MICROMAX IN 1B – This budget smartphone of Micromax can be purchased through Flipkart for just Rs 7,499. In MICROMAX IN 1B smartphone, you will get 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. At the same time, this smartphone will get MediaTek Helio G35 processor with octa-core CPU. Talking about the camera, it will get 13MP primary and 2MP depth camera in the rear and 8MP camera will be available in the front for selfie. Along with this, the powerful battery of 5000mAh will be available in MICROMAX IN 1B smartphone.