Best Murder mystery webseries hasmukh candy asur on Netflix Voot Select

Entertainment

Fantastic murder mystery web series crafted from the best story and characters are present on different OTT platforms. Seeing the crime wrapped in layers, your mind will wander.

In this era, people are resorting to new space like OTT platform for entertainment. Here they get to watch movies and web series as per their choice. In such a situation, there are many people who like to watch series related to suspense thriller and murder mystery. That’s why we bring you a list of some great murder mystery series that will leave you stunned every moment.

Iru Dhruvam: Present on the OTT platform SonyLiv, the series Irudhruvam is the story of a whimsical man who gets angry at every little thing and then sets out to take revenge. Along with this, he leaves a poem and video on the victim’s mobile. This series of love, lust and murder mystery comes with 9 episodes.

cheerful: Present on Netflix, ‘Hasmukh’ is the story of a serial killer, who commits murders while doing a comedy show. In this series you will see Virdas in the lead role, who has presented the series brilliantly along with other actors like Manoj Pahwa, Ranvir Shorey. However, this webseries was surrounded by controversies at the time of release.

Candy: Voot Select’s series “Candy” is one of the best webseries which is related to murder mystery. The story that starts with a school, the continuous murders are full of loud suspense. Ronit Roy and Richa Chadha are in the lead roles in this series.

13 Mussoorie: This series is the story of a serial killer who gets transformed episode by episode with twists. Present on Voot Select, this series is adorned with budding artists like Shriya Pilgaonkar and Viraf Patel. In ’13 Mussoorie’, where Shreya plays a journalist, Viraf will be seen in the role of a police officer.

Asura: Although this series came in the year 2021, but even today it is included in the list of best murder mystery. Arshad Warsi and Sharib Hashmi are in the lead roles in this series released on Voot Select. If you have not seen Asur yet, then definitely watch it once, the series will not disappoint you.


