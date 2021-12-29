Best of 2021 Guru Randhawa Dance Meri Rani Afsana Khan Koka singers who ruled | Best Music Videos and Singers of 2021

Guru Randhawa Guru Randhawa is known for record breaking songs like Naach Meri Rani, High Rated Gabru and latest hit "Dance Meri Rani". Guru Randhawa is an Indian Rapper, Singer, Musician with Bollywood and Punjabi music industry. Guru Randhawa entered the music industry in 2012 and in 2017 he made his Bollywood debut with 'Suit Suit', since then he has never looked back. With his countless hits, Guru is one of the top singers of 2021. renuka panwar Renuka Panwar is a popular Haryanvi singer from the Haryanvi music industry. Renuka Panwar started her singing career in 2019. She came out with popular Haryanvi songs like Hello Kaun, Beauty Parlour, Koi Aur Mil Gaya and one of the most popular of this year, Balam. Renuka Panwar stunned the project of "Balam" Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit Music. Mr. Rajeev said that Renuka has topped the charts with her melodious vocals, who lead the Balam Geet project. She was the first Haryanvi singer to cross 1 million views. She was the first Haryanvi singer to cross 1 million views. With her growing popularity, Renuka has bagged several projects with Photofit Music. Amit K Shiva, Director, Photofit Music, said, "It is a proud moment to have the stunning and wonderful Renuka Panwar in the Photofit family. Darshan Rawal and Tulsi Kumar It is the beginning of the season of weddings, singers Darshan Raval and Tulsi Kumar have left a different arc in the wedding ceremony with their song "Tera Naam". This year T-Series has given another magical song to the music lovers. This song creates a powerful bond with all the married couples. Talented Darshan Rawal is known for his music and his looks. The gorgeous Tulsi Kumar has always taken her music to another level and made her one of the most popular female singers of 2021.

Afsana Khan

Next on the chart is ‘Afsana Khan’ for her popular song “Koka”. Afsana Khan is an outstanding Punjabi and Haryanvi singer who has been ruling the regional music industry for decades. Their song Koka was presented by Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit Music, with Rajeev John Sausan as the project head. Afsana was a contestant of reality shows “Voice of Punjab Season 3” and “Rising Star”. Her mesmerizing voice earned her popularity and a huge fan base.

Jani and Asees Kaur

Jaani and Assis Kaur have made their way into this year’s charts with their romantic song “Apsara”. Presented by Desi Melodies, Apsara is a beautiful poetic song that portrays the magical story of two strangers who fall in love without understanding a word of each other. Asees Kaur has given impeccable vocals which perfectly complements Jaani’s heartwarming poem.

Jani started her career with religious songs, but she rose to fame after her song ‘Soch’ with Hardy Sandhu. In addition, Asees Kaur was a participant in Indian Idol and Awaaz Punjab Di. Asees hails from Haryana and his love for Punjabi songs can be seen in his style of singing.

Vardan Singh

Vardan Singh is another rising star in the music industry. Their song “Chand” featuring Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi, presented by Photofit Music, headed by Suresh Bhanushali and Rajeev John Sausson, was released on the beautiful occasion of Karva Chauth. The song portrays the beautiful bond between a couple with a strong message.

With his soulful voice on the boon and direction, Amit K Shiva has contributed in making it a success in every way. Photofit again successfully inculcates the feeling of true love in everyone’s mind.