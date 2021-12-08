Best of 2021 most searched films on Google Shershah, Radhe top the list | Best of 2021: Most Searched Movies on Google
Sher Shah was at number 1
Dharma Productions’ film Shershaah left no stone unturned to win the hearts of the fans this year. At the same time, this film changed the direction of Siddharth Malhotra’s career. Sidharth Malhotra played the role of Captain Vikram Batra, a 23-year-old soldier, Param Vir Chakra winner and martyr in the Kargil War, in this film. The film, which released on Amazon Prime India, secured the second position after Jai Bhim. At the same time, Hindi films topped the list.
Radhe ranked second
Salman Khan – Disha Patani’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, second in the list of Hindi films. The film ranked third in the list of most searched Indian movies on Google India. However, Salman Khan was heavily trolled for romancing Disha Patani in this film. As promised, Salman Khan came with this film only on Eid but his film was released on digital medium by Zee Multiplex.
Bell bottom number four
Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom was at number four. This film was released in the theater only after getting some relief amid Corona and for this Akshay Kumar was called a hero. Akshay Kumar, however, said that the real heroes were the film’s producers Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani who dared to release the film in theatres.
Suryavanshi at number five
Akshay Kumar’s film Sooryavanshi was at number five. Directed by Rohit Shetty, this film was called the real player of Bollywood. Suryavanshi showed the courage to be released in theaters after the Corona period. The film waited almost 2 years for this opportunity. But after its release, the audience also gave full support to the film.
Bhuj at the last number
Ajay Devgan’s Bhuj The Pride of India was at number one in the list of top 10 Indian films. At the same time, in Hindi films, it was at number five after Shershah, Radhe, Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi.
Hollywood movies also on the list
Hollywood films also made their place in this list. Where Marvel Studio’s Eternals was at number five. At the same time, Godzilla Vs Kong was at number eight after this. Both these films earned a lot in India.
South Indian films also won hearts
Many South Indian films also made their place in this list. While the Tamil film Jai Bhim was at number one, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Tamil film Master was at number six. Jeetu Joseph’s Telugu film Drishyam 2 was at number nine in this list.
