Best of 2021 most searched films on Google Shershah, Radhe top the list | Best of 2021: Most Searched Movies on Google

Sher Shah was at number 1

Dharma Productions’ film Shershaah left no stone unturned to win the hearts of the fans this year. At the same time, this film changed the direction of Siddharth Malhotra’s career. Sidharth Malhotra played the role of Captain Vikram Batra, a 23-year-old soldier, Param Vir Chakra winner and martyr in the Kargil War, in this film. The film, which released on Amazon Prime India, secured the second position after Jai Bhim. At the same time, Hindi films topped the list.

Radhe ranked second

Salman Khan – Disha Patani’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, second in the list of Hindi films. The film ranked third in the list of most searched Indian movies on Google India. However, Salman Khan was heavily trolled for romancing Disha Patani in this film. As promised, Salman Khan came with this film only on Eid but his film was released on digital medium by Zee Multiplex.

Bell bottom number four

Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom was at number four. This film was released in the theater only after getting some relief amid Corona and for this Akshay Kumar was called a hero. Akshay Kumar, however, said that the real heroes were the film’s producers Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani who dared to release the film in theatres.

Suryavanshi at number five

Akshay Kumar’s film Sooryavanshi was at number five. Directed by Rohit Shetty, this film was called the real player of Bollywood. Suryavanshi showed the courage to be released in theaters after the Corona period. The film waited almost 2 years for this opportunity. But after its release, the audience also gave full support to the film.

