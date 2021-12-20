Best of 2021 year end list of Bollywood celebrities died dilip kumar to sidharth shukla, Raj Kaushal.

Dilip Kumar Dilip Kumar breathed his last in the hospital on 7 July 2021 after battling a prolonged respiratory illness. With the death of Dilip Kumar, Bollywood lost one of his precious gems forever, his lack can never be filled by any big star in Indian cinema. Siddharth Shukla Bigg Boss 13 winner and popular actor Siddharth Shukla, who made himself into the category of superstar, took a goodbye from this world on 2 September 2021. According to reports, Siddharth Shukla died due to heart attack. The death of Siddharth Shukla has shocked the entire industry from TV to film. Siddharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40. It has been a deep shock for Siddharth's family and special friend Shahnaz Gill. surekha sikri Surekha Sikri, who made her mark again with films like Balika Vadhu and Badhaai Ho, passed away on 16 July 2021. Surekha Sikri died of a heart attack. Surekha Sikri has increased her popularity with the role of grandmother in Balika Vadhu. Surekha Sikri has been working for the film and TV industry for a long time. Rajeev Kapoor Veteran Bollywood actor Rajiv Kapoor also left the world this year. After the death of Rishi Kapoor, the death of Rajiv Kapoor has also shocked the Kapoor family. Rajiv Kapoor, who became famous for films like Ram Teri Ganga Maili, had been away from the film industry for a long time. Rajiv Kapoor died on 9 February due to cardiac arrest.

Shravan Rathod

The famous musician Nadeem-Shravan duo also broke up this year. Shravan Rathod died on 23 April due to Corona. Shravan Rathod died at the age of 66 after returning from the Kumbh Mela. After returning from the Kumbh Mela, Shravan was finding it difficult to breathe. Shravan’s corona report came positive.

Raj Kaushal

The shock of the demise of popular director and producer Raj Kaushal has also broken on the film industry. Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal died on 30 June 2021. The reason for the death of Raj Kaushal is said to be a heart attack. Mandira’s daughter was deeply shocked by the sudden death of her husband. Raj Kaushal and Mandira Bedi have a daughter and a son.

Amit Mistry

Actor Amit Mistry, who was seen in many films, also passed away this year. Amit Mistry was last seen in the web series Bandish Bandits. Amit Mistry passed away on 23 April following a heart attack. Amit has earlier appeared in many films like Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Yamla Pagla Deewana, among others.

Bikramjit Kanwarpal

Actor Bikramjit Kanwarpal, who appeared in several films like Page 3, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge, Murder 2 and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, passed away on May 1.

Singer Narendra Chanchal

Popular singer Narendra Chanchal, who melded many devotional songs like Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai, passed away at the age of 80. He breathed his last at his home in Sarvpriya Vihar.

Puneet Rajkumar

Kannada films superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46. Puneet Rajkumar was admitted to the ICU after a heart attack. South cinema was deeply shocked by Puneet Rajkumar.