Best of SSR films to watch ahead of his first death anniversary



Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s premature demise shook the whole movie fraternity. The actor breathed his final on June 14, 2020. Whereas he has left a void that can not be stuffed, we will nonetheless keep in mind him and have fun his exemplary work via his numerous films. Ahead of the actor par excellence Sushant’s first death anniversary. Right here is some of his greatest work you could watch on numerous OTT platforms. Additionally Learn – Rekha, Aishwarya Rai, Smriti Irani – 7 actors who dropped out of motion pictures earlier than Kartik Aaryan for contentious causes

Kai Po Che on Netflix Additionally Learn – Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana heads to Delhi to wrap up the ultimate schedule of the Anubhav Sinha movie — deets inside

Additionally Learn – Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath director, Abhishek Kapoor, reveals why he went numb after listening to the information of the actor’s demise

This was Sushant’s debut movie whereby he performed the function of Ishaan. The film made him gained the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award. Inside no time, he grew to become a famous person and made a spot for himself in Bollywood. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, this movie was primarily based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel The three Errors of My Life. The film helped Sushant acquire stardom. You’ll be able to watch this movie on Netflix.

Desi Romance on Amazon Prime Video

This film showcased the millennials’ relationship dilemmas together with dedication phobia, live-in relationships, and way more. The film starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra, and Vaani Kapoor in main roles. You’ll be able to stream this film on Amazon Prime Video.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy on Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, this film is predicated on the fictional detective Byomkesh Bakshi and stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Anand Tiwari, and Swastika Mukherjee in principal roles. Watch this film on Amazon Prime Video.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story on Hotstar

M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story was primarily based on the life of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film was directed by Neeraj Pandey and starred Sushant Singh Rajput as Dhoni, together with Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. The movie was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2016 and Sushant acquired huge praises for his function. Watch this film on Hotstar.

Sonchiriya on Zee5

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, भूमि पेडनेकर, मनोज वाजपेयी, रणवीर शौरी और अतुल आशुतोष राणा अभिनीत ‘सोनचिड़िया’ ने पहले दिन 01.20 करोड़ रुपये कमाए थे।

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The storyline of this film talks concerning the story of dacoits in 1975 who termed themselves as rebels. Watch Sonchiriya on Zee5.

Chhichhore on Hotstar

Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore starred Sushant, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Singh Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, and others in pivotal roles. Sushant essayed the function of Aniruddh Pathak within the film. The storyline of the film is a couple of son who makes an attempt suicide as he doesn’t get into IIT. Watch this film on Hotstar.

Dil Bechara on Hotstar

Dil Bechara

This was Sushant’s final movie which is Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra and stars Sanjana Sanghi in pivotal roles. Effectively, this movie is a remake of the Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars. You’ll be able to watch this film on Hotstar.

Kedarnath on Zee5

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath stars Sushant and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. The film was primarily based on the background of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods. Sushant and Sara’s on-screen chemistry gained hearts. You’ll be able to watch this film on ZEE5.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Collection.

Click on to be a part of us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



