Best OTT Bollywood Movies of 2021- Shershaah, Kaagaz and these movies won our heart! Best OTT Movies 2021 – Shershaah, Kaagaz and Mimi

tribhanga

The film Tribhanga, which released on 15 January 2021, was spectacular. The film was released on Netflix and was well received. Kajol, Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi were seen in the lead role of this film. Hees film had done wonders at the beginning of the year.

Paper

Actor Pankaj Tripathi was seen in the film Kaagaz based on the true story. The film was released on 7 January 2021 on the Zee5 OTT platform. The film, directed by Satish Kaushik, showed the struggle of a man who was declared dead alive.

puglat

Sanya Malhotra’s film Paglat, which was released on Netflix on 26 March 2021, was well received by the people. The film was fantastic and sends a great message to the people.

Lioness

The film Lioness, which was released on 18 June 2021 on Amazon Prime Video, did wonders. Vidya Balan’s strong acting went down in the hearts of the people. After this film, Vidya Balan has been offered many projects. Vidya Balan played the role of a forest officer.

mm

The film Mimi, which was released on Netflix on 26 July 2021, was highly praised. Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi were the lead stars of this film. The song ‘Param Sundari’ from the film was well-liked.

Sher Shah

Siddharth Malhotra played the strong character of Captain Vikram Batra in the film Sher Shah. The film was released on 12 August 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. Sidharth Malhotra’s performance was highly praised. Fans saw this style for the first time.

