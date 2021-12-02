Best OTT Bollywood Movies of 2021- Shershaah, Kaagaz and these movies won our heart! Best OTT Movies 2021 – Shershaah, Kaagaz and Mimi
tribhanga
The film Tribhanga, which released on 15 January 2021, was spectacular. The film was released on Netflix and was well received. Kajol, Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi were seen in the lead role of this film. Hees film had done wonders at the beginning of the year.
Paper
Actor Pankaj Tripathi was seen in the film Kaagaz based on the true story. The film was released on 7 January 2021 on the Zee5 OTT platform. The film, directed by Satish Kaushik, showed the struggle of a man who was declared dead alive.
puglat
Sanya Malhotra’s film Paglat, which was released on Netflix on 26 March 2021, was well received by the people. The film was fantastic and sends a great message to the people.
Lioness
The film Lioness, which was released on 18 June 2021 on Amazon Prime Video, did wonders. Vidya Balan’s strong acting went down in the hearts of the people. After this film, Vidya Balan has been offered many projects. Vidya Balan played the role of a forest officer.
mm
The film Mimi, which was released on Netflix on 26 July 2021, was highly praised. Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi were the lead stars of this film. The song ‘Param Sundari’ from the film was well-liked.
Sher Shah
Siddharth Malhotra played the strong character of Captain Vikram Batra in the film Sher Shah. The film was released on 12 August 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. Sidharth Malhotra’s performance was highly praised. Fans saw this style for the first time.
Sardar Udham Singh
Everyone knows what an amazing actor Vicky Kaushal is, he had a blast with the film Sardar Udham Singh this year. The film was a strong release on 16 October 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.
Rashmi Rocket
Taapsee Pannu has played a stellar role in Rashmi Rocket and plays the role of a runner. He worked hard for the film. Rashmi Rocket was released on 15 October 2021 on Zee5.
bell bottom
Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor starrer film Bell Bottom garnered a lot of praise. The film was released on 19 August 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. Lara Dutta played the role of Indira Gandhi in this film.
