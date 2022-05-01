Best Paramount Plus Shows | TechRadar



Finding the best Paramount Plus shows is a task that gets more difficult with each passing week. The name Paramount is synonymous with some of the biggest movie franchises in Hollywood history from The Godfather to Mission: Impossible and Scream, but the studio, via its CBS and Showtime imprints, has been making quality television for a long time now.

Most, though not all, of it can be found on Paramount Plus, the new-ish streaming service that aims to bring all the studio’s array of shows and movies together in a single offering.

At the moment, Paramount Plus is available in the US, Latin America, Canada, Australia, and Nordic countries like Norway, Sweden, and Finland. We’d expect that list to grow in time to include most of the world, but Paramount doesn’t seem in a particular hurry to expand at the moment.

However, if you’re crafty with your VPN you can access the best Paramount Plus shows right now – and there’s plenty to choose from, from vintage sci-fi like Star Trek: The Next Generation to quirky legal drama The Good Fight and the lavish new video game spin-off Halo.

We keep this list updated to include all the latest releases, so you can continue to check back and be introduced to new movies and shows as Paramount adds them.

So here, without further ado, are our pick of the best shows on Paramount Plus…

Halo

After more than a decade in development as a feature film, with directors like Peter Jackson and Neill Blomkamp attached at various points and a script by Alex Garland, Halo, the world-conquering video game franchise, has finally found its way onto our screens with a nine-episode first season.

The series is set in the year 2552, and follows John-117/Master Chief, a towering genetically-engineered supersoldier who leads humanity’s fight against an alien threat known as The Covenant.

After Master Chief and Silver Team – the squad he leads – defeat an elite Covenant scouting party on the planet Madrigal, the group discovers a mysterious object that could hold the key to ending the Human-Covenant war…

A pricey endeavor for Paramount with a budget of over $90 million for the series, the show is certainly impressive in scale, and boasts a cast that includes Pablo Schreiber, Shabana Azmi, Bokeem Woodbine and Natascha McElhone.

A second season is already confirmed, with Paramount betting big on Halo to become a flagship show for its streaming service.

The Good Wife

One of the most-beloved dramas of the last 20 years, The Good Wife ran for seven highly acclaimed seasons from 2009 to 2016.

The series follows Alicia Florrick, a lawyer whose husband Peter, a former Illinois State’s Attorney, is in prison following a political corruption and sex scandal. Having spent the previous 13 years as a stay-at-home mother, Florrick, returns to work to provide for her family.

As a legal drama, each episode sees Florrick and her team tackle a different case or dilemma, but the drama of her life and that of her colleagues that plays out across each season makes for a captivating watch.

Former E.R. star Julianna Margulies plays Florrick, with the show’s supporting cast including Archie Panjabi, Josh Charles, Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming, Zach Grenier, Matthew Goode, Cush Jumbo and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

At 156 episodes, there’s plenty to get stuck into here, but audiences could not get enough of the show, hence…

The Good Fight

After The Good Wife ended, CBS instantly pursued a spin-off, this time focusing on Florrick’s colleague, Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart, who was eyeing up a comfortable retirement until a financial scam took away her life savings.

Forced back to work, Diane joins her former employee, Cush Jumbo’s Lucca Quinn at Reddick, Boseman, & Kolstad, a prestigious African American-owned firm with a growing reputation.

The show, which stars Rose Leslie, Erica Tazel, Michael Sheen, Delroy Lindo and Sarah Steele alongside Jumbo and Baranski, keeps The Good Wife’s case of the week arc but feels lighter than its predecessor, with episodes freer to take flights of fancy and strange tangents. It’s still utterly compelling.

1883

Although Paramount’s behemoth Yellowstone isn’t on the streaming service yet due to an exclusive deal with Peacock, its prequel, 1883, is already available.

Whereas Yellowstone follows the Dutton family in modern times, this show follows the story of how the Duttons came to own the land that would become the Yellowstone Ranch. Set, as you might imagine, in 1883, we follow the Duttons as they leave Tennessee, journey to Fort Worth, Texas, and join a European immigrant wagon train heading towards their eventual home.

Sam Elliott leads the way here, with LaMonica Garrett and country music royalty Tim McGraw and Faith Hill among the supporting players.

Another prequel to Yellowstone, 1932, has been ordered. Creator Taylor Sheridan, the man behind Sicario and Wind River, has another show on Paramount Plus ongoing too…

Mayor of Kingstown

Marvel Cinematic Universe regular Jeremy Renner commands this drama, which has already been renewed for a second season.

The show follows the McLusky family, power brokers in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan.

Kingstown is in the punishment business: it has seven prisons within a 10-mile radius, some for men and some for women.

Renner plays Mike, a one-time felon, who now works with his brother, Kyle Chandler’s Mitch, whose nickname is the titular Mayor of Kingstown. The pair are fixers, working between police officers, prison guards, local crime syndicates and the inmates.

As with all of Sheridan’s work, it’s rough and very tough, but the runtime fizzes by all the same.

The Stand

An adaptation of Stephen King’s epic novel (which, at well over 1100 pages, truly is epic), this documents the lives of survivors after a global pandemic has wiped out most of the population. (We completely understand if you’re not ready for this one.)

Starring James Marsden, Odessa Young, Owen Teague, Alexander Skarsgård, Whoopi Goldberg and Amber Heard, the story is told over nine episodes.

We begin with the news that a lethal strain of influenza has escaped a military biological research station and has killed most of the world’s population. Those few survivors that remain are drawn to one of two figures, the charismatic, but evil, Randall Flagg and Mother Abigail, an elderly woman who survivors come to see as a prophet. The followers of the two will face off, setting up one hell of a confrontation…

Frasier

Paramount Plus is the home of all 11 seasons (that’s 264 episodes) of Frasier, with a revival also coming down the track.

The show follows Kelsey Grammar’s psychiatrist Frasier Crane, who leaves Boston and the gang at Cheers, and returns to his hometown of Seattle, to begin a new chapter as a radio show host.

Once there, he reconnects with his father and younger brother and sets out to build a new life.

Still as witty and sparkling as the day it first aired in 1993, if you’re in the market for a new sitcom, get stuck in, there’s a lot to enjoy.

SEAL Team

David Boreanaz, best known for his role as Angel in Buffy The Vampire Slayer, is front and center of this long-running action drama.

Boreanaz plays Jason Hayes, the leader of Bravo Team, a sub-unit of the United States Naval Special Warfare Development Group, the most elite unit of Navy SEALs going.

Each episode brings a new and dangerous mission somewhere in the world, with the threats being varied and constant.

As you might expect, this is quite a chest-thumping drama, but it’s full of action and adventure and done so with real scale.

Twin Peaks

David Lynch’s genre-defying, reality-bending and hugely influential detective drama is still an absolute must-watch.

On the face of it, Twin Peaks is a simple whodunnit. Kyle MacLachlan’s FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper is called in to assist local Sheriff Harry S. Truman as he investigates the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer in the fictional town of Twin Peaks.

However, within the first few minutes of the show’s feature-length first episode, you’ll quickly realize this is a detective drama like nothing else.

Trippy, esoteric, mind-bending and impossible to take your eyes off, Twin Peaks is well worth an investment, a good 30 years after its first broadcast.

Freaks and Geeks

Before they became two of Hollywood’s biggest players, producer Judd Apatow and director Paul Feig came together for Freaks and Geeks.

Launching the careers of James Franco, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Busy Philipps and Linda Cardellini, Freaks and Geeks chronicles the lives of students at McKinley High.

Mostly we follow Cardellini’s Lindsay Weir, a maths prodigy who decides to start hanging out with a group of burnouts, something her friends can’t understand. Along the way, Weir and her new gang go through all the usual teen ups and downs and chemical highs and hungover lows.

It only lasted one season, but with a dedicated fanbase, it’s become a cult watch in the years since its first broadcast and we should all join that particular cult.

Coyote

Michael Chiklis, best known for his role in the hard-hitting police drama The Shield, leads this tight six-parter.

Chiklis plays Ben Clemens, a recently retired Border Patrol agent, who finds himself drawn back to work, only this time he’s working for the Mexican cartels he spent his entire career fighting against…

David Graziano, whose credits include American Gods and What/If, oversees this one.

Star Trek: Picard

You’ll find the entire Star Trek back catalog on Paramount Plus eventually, but this new take on the franchise began its life on the streamer.

Bringing Patrick Stewart back into the Star Trek fold, we meet Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard at the end of the 24th Century and 14 years after his retirement from Starfleet.

Now living a quiet life on his vineyard, Chateau Picard, his newfound peace is destroyed when he is sought out by a mysterious young woman, someone he quickly realizes has strong connections to his past.

Starring Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Harry Treadaway, Michelle Hurd and Santiago Cabrera alongside Stewart, there have been two seasons of the show thus far, with a third and final run booked for 2023.

Evil

Robert and Michelle King, the powerhouse showrunning team behind The Good Wife and The Good Fight, turn supernatural for this drama.

In a classic team-up, we follow a skeptical forensic psychologist who is forced to team up with a trainee Catholic priest and a technology contractor as they are sent to investigate purported supernatural incidents in each episode.

The show stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi and Kurt Fuller, with the Kings running the show.

There have been two seasons so far with a third one on the way in the coming months.

Interrogation

This proved to be a short-lived, one-season affair, but it’s well worth investing your time in.

Bringing together Peter Sarsgaard, David Strathairn and Kodi Smit-McPhee, the 10-episode saga was an experimental thing.

Based on the case of Bruce Lisker, who was convicted of the brutal murder of his adoptive mother at the age of 17, each episode is structured around an interrogation taken directly from the real police case files, with the idea that the viewers play detective themselves.

The first nine episodes are nonlinear and can be watched in any order, with a final, conclusive episode placed at the end.

Criminal Minds

Only rivaled by NCIS and CSI for longevity, there are a whopping 15 seasons (324 episodes) of Criminal Minds to wade through. But, if you’re looking for something to lock in for a good long stretch, then you can’t go far wrong when it comes to comforting procedurals.

Criminal Minds follows a group of criminal profilers who work for the FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit and use their analysis and profiling skills to investigate a different crime in each episode.

Over the years, the likes of Mandy Patinkin, Thomas Gibson, Shemar Moore, Matthew Gray Gubler, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Aisha Tyler and Adam Rodriguez have all taken key roles, with Gubler lasting the entire distance.

A revival, which is a mere 10 episodes, has been commissioned and will be coming soon, so, if you want to catch up in time for that, you’d better start right now…