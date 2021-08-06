Best recharge plan: Vi provide 4GB data and 56 days validity in single recharge defeating Reliance jio and airtel

Best recharge plan: There are mainly four big companies present in the Indian telecom industry, which are Reliance Jio, Airtel, BSNL and Vi. Jio is the most discussed about its cheap recharge plan, but this time it is not so. Actually, this time two big companies of the telecom industry i.e. Reliance Jio and Airtel have been defeated by one company in the matter of recharge.

In fact, Vi has been seen far ahead in terms of providing the highest data in recharge plans under Rs 450, while Reliance Jio and Airtel are behind in this case. Today we are going to tell you about the recharge plan that comes in less than Rs 450 and has the highest data and validity of 56 days.

Best recharge plan: VI

Vodafone idea (Vi) has a plan of Rs 449 with a validity of 56 days for less than Rs 450. Daily 4 GB data is available in this plan. Along with this, unlimited calls and daily 100 sms are available in this. Along with this plan comes a one-year subscription to the premium video streaming app ZEE5.

The feature of Binge All Night has also been given in this plan of Vi, which allows to run free internet data from 12 pm to 6 am. During this, internet data will not be deducted from the daily data limit i.e. 4 GB data. Also, this plan has the facility of weekend data rollover.

Best recharge plan: Airtel

Airtel is also offering a recharge plan with a validity of 56 days for Rs 449. But in this plan only 2 GB data is available daily. Unlimited calls and daily 100 sms are available in this. In this plan, 30 days free trial of Amazon Prime Video is available.

Best recharge plan: Jio

Reliance Jio is offering 56 days validity for Rs 444, but only 2 GB data is available daily. In this, unlimited calls and daily 100 SMS are available. Under this plan, users get a total of 112 GB data.







