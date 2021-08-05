best refurbished laptop under 30000 below half rate hp lenovo – Refurbished laptops : These laptops are available in less than half price, they also have warranty

Refurbished laptops: After the knocking of corona infection, people have understood the importance of computers and laptops very well. But many times people hastily buy some such laptops, which come with weak configuration. This not only slows down their speed but also reduces their life if used more.

But today we are going to tell you about some such laptops with good configuration, whose price is less than 30 thousand rupees. Along with this, Intel Core i5 processor, 4 GB RAM will also be available in these laptops. However, they will also get a 6-month warranty as this is a refurbished laptop and they are being sold on the e-commerce website Amazon with the name Renewed.

Lenovo Thinkpad X230

This Lenovo laptop comes with a 12.5-inch screen. Intel i5 processor has been given in this laptop. Also this laptop comes with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB SSD storage. It has Windows 7 Pro. According to the information given on Amazon, this laptop comes with no cost EMI and 6 months warranty by the seller. This laptop has been checked by seller and this laptop is working fine. Intel HD Graphics 802 has been used in this laptop.

HP Laptop

HP laptop is available in Renewed Condition on Amazon. This laptop has a 15.6-inch screen, which has a resolution of 1366 X 768 pixels. This laptop also has 4 GB RAM. This laptop has 500 GB HDD graphics. It works on Windows OS. /Intel HD Graphics has been used in this laptop. The price of this laptop is Rs 28,790, against the old price of Rs 79,990. You can save up to Rs.51200 on this laptop. According to the information given on Amazon, 6 months warranty is being given by the seller on it and there is also an option of No Cost EMI on it.

HP 6570b Probook

The HP 6570b Probook can also be purchased in Renewed Condition on Amazon. This laptop has a 15.6 inch screen. It comes with Intel Core i5, which is 3rd Gen. This laptop has 4 GB RAM and 180 GB SSD storage. This laptop works on Windows 10 Pro. The price of this laptop is Rs 29,690, while the old price is Rs 79,990. 50300 rupees can be saved on this. According to the information given on Amazon, the option of No Cost EMI has also been given on it. 6 months warranty is being given by the seller.



Tip: Before buying a new laptop found on Amazon, read the information given about it thoroughly. Also, know about the condition very well, ignoring any information can cost you dearly. Also read carefully about the warranty.





