Best restaurants in Latham, according to Tripadvisor





LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From Italian to Indian to Japanese food, there are a lot of different restaurants to choose from in Latham. According to Tripadvisor, there are around 500 places to eat in the area.

These are the highest-rated restaurants in Latham on Tripadvisor.

10. Sake

Sake serves Japanese and Asian food, including sushi and hibachi. The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner, and late-night, and has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (140 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 611 Troy Schenectady Road

You can view the menu on Sake’s website.

9. Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s serves Italian food and is open for lunch, dinner, and late-night. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (234 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 675 Troy Schenectady Road

You can view the menu on Carrabba’s website.

8. Karavalli

Karavalli serves Indian food and is open for brunch, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (183 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 9B Johnson Road

You can view the menu on the Karavalli website.

7. Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern

Tipsy Moose serves American food and has brunch, lunch, and dinner options. The restaurant has vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (147 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 185 Old Loudon Road

Tipsy Moose has two other locations in Albany and Troy. You can view the menu on the Tipsy Moose website.

6. Ala Shanghai

Ala Shanghai Chinese and Asian food, and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (250 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5) , Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 468 Troy Schenectady Road

You can view the menu on the Ala Shanghai website.

5. Latham ’76 Diner

Latham ’76 Diner Italian, Greek, and American food, and is open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and late-night. The diner has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (308 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 722 New Loudon Road

You can view the menu on the Latham ’76 Diner website.

4. Celadon Thai Restaurant

Celadon Thai Restaurant serves Asian and Thai food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (120 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 860 New Loudon Road

You can view the menu on the Celadon website.

3. Innovo Kitchen

Innovo Kitchen serves American food and is open for brunch, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (310 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 1214 Troy Schenectady R oad

You can view the menu on the Innovo Kitchen website.

2. Century House Restaurant

Century House Restaurant is located inside the Century House Hotel. The restaurant serves American food, is open for dinner, and has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Reservations are recommended.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (356 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5) , Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 997 New Loudon Road

You can view the menu on the Century House website.

1. Otis & Oliver’s

Otis & Oliver’s serves American food, is open for lunch and dinner, and has gluten-free options. The restaurant is located at the Mill Road Golf Course.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (260 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 30 Mill Road

You can view the menu on the Otis & Oliver’s Restaurant website.