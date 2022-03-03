Auto

Best selling Maruti Swift of February 2022 is available in a budget of only 4 lakhs, will get guarantee, warranty and finance plan

Want to buy Maruti Swift but within a low budget, then know here the complete details of the offers available on this car.

For low budget and long mileage in the car sector, one of the most liked cars in the hatchback segment is the Maruti Swift, which is preferred for sporty design and styling.

If you buy Maruti Swift from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 5.90 lakh to Rs 8.77 lakh, if you have not yet been able to buy this car due to low budget, then know it here at a very low price. Complete buying details with easy plans.

But before knowing the details of the offers available on Maruti Swift, you should know the complete details of the engine and features of this car so that you do not have to go anywhere else for this detail.

In Maruti Swift, the company has given a 1.2 liter petrol engine of 1197 cc which generates power of 90 PS and peak torque of 113 Nm and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, high-adjustable driver seat, ABS, EBD, rear parking sensors have been given in it.

Regarding the mileage of Maruti Swift, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 23.20 kmpl on the petrol engine which is certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of Maruti Swift, you know the complete details of all the offers available on this car, in which you are going to get this car within a very low price.

This 2015 LXI model of Maruti Swift has been posted for sale on MARUTI TRUE VALUE website with a price tag of Rs 3,85,000 which comes with guarantee and warranty and finance plan.

The 2014 VXi model of Maruti Swift has been listed for sale on the SPINNY website, for which a price of Rs 3.62 lakh has been kept. He is going.

The 2016 LXI model of this Maruti Swift has been listed for sale on the CARWALE website with a price tag of Rs 4.5 lakh and may be accompanied by finance offers.

