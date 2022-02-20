Best Selling Top 3 Bikes of January 2022 with Style Also Gives Long Mileage, Read Report

In Top 3 Best Selling Bikes, know which top 3 bikes were bought the most by customers in January 2022, along with know their complete details.

In the country’s two wheeler sector, vehicle manufacturers have released the sales data of their vehicles, in which details of January 2022 sales have been given.

If you are planning to buy a new bike, then know here the complete details of these top 3 bikes which are most bought in January 2022. In the details of these top 3 bikes, we will tell you the complete details of their price, mileage and specification along with their sales figures.

Hero Splendor: Like in December 2021, Hero Splendor has become the best selling bike of the country in January 2022, with 2,08,263 units sold by the company in these 30 days.

Talking about the engine and power of Hero Splendor, it has a 97.2 cc single cylinder engine that generates 8.02 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 4-speed gearbox with this engine.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 80.6 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Hero Splendor starts at Rs 65,610 which goes up to Rs 70,790 on the top model.

Honda CB Shine: Honda CB Shine is the second bike in this list which has been liked the most by the customers, the company has sold 1,05,159 units of this bike in January 2022.

Honda CB Shine is a popular bike in the 125 cc segment, which has a 124 cc single cylinder engine. This engine generates power of 10.74 PS and peak torque of 11 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

,read this also– You can buy Suzuki Access 125 for just 20 to 38 thousand, will get money back guarantee plan with 1 year warranty)

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Honda CB Shine gives a mileage of 65 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Honda CB Shine is Rs 74,442 which goes up to Rs 78,842 on the top variant.

,read this also– Cheapest Mileage Bikes India: Top 3 bikes that give strong mileage at the lowest price, read details)

Hero HF Deluxe: Hero HF Deluxe is the third best selling bike in this list which is liked for mileage and low price and the company has sold 85,926 units of this bike in January 2022.

Hero HF Deluxe bike is powered by a 97.2 cc single cylinder engine that generates 8.02 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 4-speed transmission with this engine.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that it gives a mileage of up to 83 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Hero HF Deluxe bike is Rs 54,650 which goes up to Rs 63,600 in the top variant.