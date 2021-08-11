Best smartphone under 15000 with 6gb ram Poco M3 Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S OPPO A53s 5G Samsung Galaxy F22 – These 4 phones come in less than Rs 15000, they have 6GB RAM, know and specification

15000 under phone: There are many smartphones available on ecommerce website Flipkart and Amazon. However, phones that come in less than 10 thousand rupees have their own limitations and limited features. But today we are going to tell you about the smartphone coming between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15000. These smartphones have 6 GB RAM, big display and strong battery. Let’s know about these phones.

Poco M3

Poco M3 smartphone has 6 GB RAM and Snapdragon 662 processor. Also, this phone has a 6.53-inch display, which has a refresh rate of 60hz. It has an IPS LCD display. It has a triple camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 48 megapixels. It has an 8 megapixel front camera. This phone comes with 6000mAh battery. Its price on Flipkart is Rs 11,499.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

This Redmi smartphone has a 6.43-inch display, which is an AMOLED panel. Its refresh rate is 60hz. It has a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, which comes with 6 GB RAM. This smartphone has a quad camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 64 megapixels. It has a 13 megapixel front camera. Its price is Rs 14999.

OPPO A53s 5G

This is a 5G smartphone and its price is Rs 14990. It also has 6 GB RAM. This phone comes with MediaTek 700 chipset. It has a 6.52-inch display, which is an IPS panel. Its refresh rate is 60 Hz. It has 128 GB of internal storage and can accommodate a 1 TB SD card. It has a triple camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 13 megapixels. The front camera of 8 megapixels is given. Also, it has a 5000mAh battery.



Samsung Galaxy F22 128GB

This Samsung smartphone has a 6.4-inch display, which has a refresh rate of 90Hz. This is a super amoled display. It has a MediaTek G80 processor. It has 6 GB RAM. It also comes with 128 GB and 1 TB expandable storage. It has a quad camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 48 megapixels. It has a 13 megapixel front camera. This phone comes with 6000mAh battery.

It comes for Rs 13499 on Samsung’s official website.





