best smartphones under 15000 with good battery life

Smartphone under 15000 with jumbo battery: There are many smartphones in the Indian mobile market and if you talk about smartphones coming in less than 15 thousand rupees, then you will get many options. But today we are going to tell you about a smartphone with a big battery i.e. jumbo battery. In this, you will not have to compromise with other specifications.

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 smartphone works on MIUI 12 based Android 11. 5000mAh battery is given in this phone. This phone has a 6.43-inch FullHD Plus AMOLED display, which has a refresh rate of 60Hz. This smartphone comes with Snapdragon 678 chipset. Quad camera setup has been given in Redmi Note 10, in which the primary camera is 48 megapixels. Apart from this, a 2-megapixel macro camera has been given. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. A 13-megapixel camera has been given on the front. It is priced at Rs 12,999 on Amazon and comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

Realme Narzo 30

The 5000mAh battery is also given in Realme Narzo 30, which has been given 18W fast charger. This phone has a 6.5 inch FullHD Plus IPS LCD display, which has a refresh rate of 90 Hz. MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset has been given in this phone. It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Talking about the camera setup, it has a triple camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 48 megapixels. It has a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfie, it has a 16-megapixel front camera. The price of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is Rs 12999, while the price of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant is Rs 14999.

Samsung Galaxy F41

The Samsung Galaxy F41 is backed by a 6000mAh battery and comes with 15W fast charging. It has a 6.4-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED display. Exynos 9611 chipset has been used in this phone. Also, it has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. This phone works on Android 10 OS. The company claims that this phone backs up to 48 hours of voice calling. Talking about the camera setup, a triple camera setup has been given on the back panel, in which a primary camera of 64 megapixels has been given. Ultra wide angle lens of 8 megapixels has been given. There is a third camera of 5 megapixels, which comes with Live Focus. It has a 32-megapixel front camera. It is priced at Rs.14,449 on Flipkart, which offers 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Redmi Note 10T 5G

The Redmi Note 10T 5G was launched in India last month and is the cheapest 5G phone to arrive in India. 5000mAh battery is given in this phone. It has a 6.5-inch FullHD+ display, which has a refresh rate of 90Hz. This smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 48 megapixels. The secondary camera is of 2 megapixels. Apart from this, a depth sensor of 2 megapixels has been given. It has an 8-megapixel primary camera. The price of Redmi Note 10T 5G is Rs 13,999, which offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. Also, the price of the phone coming with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage is Rs 15999.

Poco M3

Poco M3 is backed by a 6000mAh battery, which comes with an 18W fast charger. This phone has a 6.53 inch FullHD Plus display. This smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It has a triple camera on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 48 megapixels. The price of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant is Rs 12499.





