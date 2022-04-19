Best Smartphones Under 8000 With 5000 mAh Battery Here is the list of Mobiles including Realme Redmi Samsung- These are the best smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 8000

The phone has become the need of almost every person in modern times. From online transactions to many important tasks, smartphones are being done. At the same time, people are often looking for a good budget phone. In such a situation, if you are also thinking of getting a smartphone, which has modern features with a strong battery and it is available within Rs 8000, then this news is for you.

Here is information about some such smartphones. These include smartphones from Realme, Redmi and Samsung as well as Tecno. Apart from having 5000mAh in all these phones, you are also given the facility of up to 3GB of RAM. Let’s know the complete details about these smartphones…

Tecno Spark 8C: The phone is powered by Android v11, paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone has an octa-core (1.6 GHz, dual core + 1.6 GHz, hexa core) processor. At the same time, customers get a 6.6-inch (16.76 cm) display, which comes with 267 PPI, IPS LCD 90 Hz refresh rate. While the camera has a dual LED flash, which has a 13MP primary camera and another, while there is an 8MP front camera for selfies. Apart from this, 5000 mAh non-removable battery has been given in it for the battery. The price of this phone is Rs 7,899.

Realme Narzo 50i: You can buy this phone for Rs 7,499. Talking about the performance of Realme Narzo 50i, it is powered by Octa Core, 1.6 GHz. It has 2GB of RAM support and 32GB for storage. However, you can increase it up to 256 GB with a micro card. Apart from this, 4GB + 64GB variants are also given in it. This phone comes with 6.5 inch (16.51 cm) display, 270 PPI, IPS LCD with 60 Hz refresh rate. While the camera has 8 MP primary camera, LED flash and 5 MP front camera. It also has a 5000 mAh non removable battery.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core: This Samsung phone is offered with only 2GB RAM and 32GB storage option. The price of this phone is Rs 7,598. Talking about its processor, Unisoc SC9863A chipset has been given in it. Along with this, it has a 5000 mAh battery, 8 MP rear camera and 5 MP camera at the front. For the display, it has a 6.5-inch display with 720 x 1600 pixels and 270 ppi. This phone runs on Android v11 and is powered by Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cartex A55.

Redmi 9A Sport: The price of this Xiaomi phone is Rs 6,999. This phone is powered by Android v10. Talking about performance, this phone is powered by Octa Core (2 GHz, Quad Core + 1.5 GHz, Quad core), MediaTek Helio G25. It has 32GB of storage with 2GB of RAM. The display has a 6.53-inch (16.59 cm) 269 PPI, IPS LCD. At the same time, the rear camera comes with a 13 MP primary LED flash. Apart from this, a 5 MP front camera is also given in it. At the same time, 5000 mAh non-removable battery is given in the battery. Its storage option can be expanded up to 512 GB. However, its another variant comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.