best smartwatch under 4000 realme noise fire boltt – These 3 smartwatches come with heart rate monitor, strong battery backup and great look, know the price

Best smartwatch: There are many smartwatches in the Indian market like Flipkart, Amazon and in the local market, which come with different features. Today we are going to tell you about a smartwatch that comes in less than Rs 4000. Features like sports mode, heart rate tracking and sleeping record have been provided in these watches.

Realme Classic Watch

Realme Classic Watch can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs 3499. It gets black straps. Also this watch comes with 1.4 inch large touch screen. It also has a real time heart rate monitor. It also has blood oxygen level monitor features, which is a SpO2 sensor. Also, 14 sports modes have been given in it.

This watch of Reality comes with IP68 Water Resistant features. It also has the feature of Smart Notifications, which shows notifications of messages, calls, WhatsApp and other apps. According to the information given on Flipkart, this watch gives 9 days of battery backup on a single charge.

Noise ColorFit Pro 2

Noise ColorFit Pro 2 can be purchased from Amazon for Rs.2799. It has a 1.3-inch color display, which is a touch screen. It has a 24×7 heart rate monitor. It gives one week battery backup on a single charge. It has 9 sports modes. It has an IP68 rating, which is water resistance.



Fire-Boltt SpO2

The Fire-Bolt SpO2 smartwatch is listed on Amazon and has been priced at Rs 2,999. This watch has a 1.4 inch display. It gives 8 days of battery backup on a single charge. Along with this, a 24-hour heart rate monitor has also been given. It also has a feature to measure blood oxygen level.



Before buying any smartwatch, read the information given about it carefully and understand your need. There are many other smartwatches in the market, which offer more features along with higher price.





