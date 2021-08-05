best smartwatch under 5000 in india 2021 budget and affrodable huami Amazfit TIMEX iConnect Fire-Boltt Talk Noise ColorFit Pro 3 – 4 smartwatches under Rs. 5000 with heart rate monitor and strong battery backup

smartwatch under 5000 in india: Like smartphones, now smartwatches are also being liked a lot. Many smartwatches can be bought on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and Amazon, which come with different features. These include heart rate monitors, blood oxygen monitors and other health-related information. Not only this, some smartwatches come with call function.

huami Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch

The price of this watch available on Flipkart is Rs 4,999. It comes with a blue strap. It has a 1.28-inch color display, which comes with Always On Display. For screen protection, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 has been installed in it. It has the option of smart notifications. Also music can be controlled with this. According to the information given on Flipkart, the battery of this smartwatch gives up to 40 hours of battery backup on a single charge.

Fire-Boltt Talk Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

The Fire Bolt Talk Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch can be purchased from Flipkart. The price of this smartwatch is Rs 4,999. It has a feature of Bluetooth calling, which gives the feature of answering calls and making calls. It has a 1.28-inch full circle 3D HD curved display. It has been given SPO2 to measure blood oxygen level.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch

This smartwatch named Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch on Flipkart is listed on Flipkart with the best seller tag. It has a 1.55 inch HD color touch screen. It has the feature of Spo2, stress, sleep and heart rate monitor. This watch gives 10 days battery backup on a single charge.



TIMEX iConnect by Timex

This Timex smartwatch can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs 4,995. This smartwatch has a 1.3-inch screen and works on Bluetooth v4.0. According to the information given on Flipkart, this watch gives 5 days of battery backup on a single charge. Along with this, the feature of notifications has also been given in it, which shows the notifications of SMS, Facebook, WhatsApp and Calls coming on the phone on the watch. It has the feature of step, calorie, distance monitor.





