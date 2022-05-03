Beth & Don: Tobias Menzies, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Join the Cast of Nicole Holofcener Directorial



Tobias Menzies, who is known for his work as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in the third and fourth seasons of The Crown has been signed for Beth & Don along with Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The feature is to be directed by Nicole Holofcener, who has also written the script. The movie is set to go on floors this week, reports ‘Deadline’. Production company A24 has acquired all US rights out of AFM last year. As per ‘Deadline’, Michaela Watkins, Arian Moayed, Owen Teague, Jeanne Berlin, Bill Camp and Elizabeth Marvel are also a part of the cast. Hindi Podcast of ‘Batman’ Releases in India on May 3, Amit Sadh Plays the Lead.

The movie follows the story of Beth, a New York novelist in an unbelievably happy marriage to Don, who loves her and supports her in every way. One day, when Beth overhears him admitting that he hasn’t liked her writing in years, it threatens to undo all that’s good in their lives. No Time To Die Producer Barbara Broccoli on Casting Daniel Craig, Says ‘He Has an Amazing Range and He Can Do Anything’.

Ben & Don is produced by Likely Story’s Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu, Louis-Dreyfus and Holofcener. Bregman and Azpiazu produced Enough Said, and are longtime collaborators with both Holofcener and Louis-Dreyfus.

(The above story first appeared on Gadget Clock on May 03, 2022 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website Gadget Clock.com).