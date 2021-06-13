Bethesda’s Starfield is launching exclusively on Xbox and PC on November 11th, 2022

Bethesda’s Starfield is launching exclusively on Xbox and PC on November eleventh, 2022



We’re lastly getting a take a look at Starfield at present, Bethesda’s first new distinctive universe in additional than 25 years. Starfield, because the title implies, is set in area, and a brand new teaser trailer reveals it can launch exclusively on Xbox Collection X / S and PC on November eleventh, 2022. The trailer first leaked over at The Washington Put up simply minutes earlier than Microsoft’s Xbox + Bethesda occasion.

Whereas there isn’t a lot a lot gameplay proven within the trailer, Bethesda describes the sport as one thing the place “you’ll be who you need, go the place you need.” It’s targeted on a final group of explorers in area, and Bethesda is opening up a teaser website at present that can present extra details about Starfield.

A separate video, additionally printed early by The Washington Put up, gives a take a look at the making of Starfield. Bethesda says “it’s a recreation we’ve dreamt of enjoying,” and Starfield is solely showing now because of “the {hardware}, the expertise, and the expertise” to ship this kind of recreation set in area. Starfield may also be powered by Bethesda’s new Creation Engine 2.

This is solely an early glimpse at Starfield, we’re certain to see much more within the coming months forward.